U.S. asks court to dismiss government appeal of TikTok ruling

 16 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss the Justice Department’s legal challenge to court rulings that barred a Trump-era effort to ban new downloads of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew a series of executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump in August that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordered a new review. The Commerce Department formally withdrew the orders that sought to bar the apps last month. The Justice Department said Monday that the government’s legal challenge was now moot. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

