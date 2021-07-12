I had San Antonio Chinese food gem Three Amigos for lunch and I'll be full until tomorrow
It's true, Three Amigos Chinese Food is serving again after being closed 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Westside gem has been around for generations. The hole-in-the wall restaurant opened as a grocery store first, before introducing Chinese food in the 1990s. (Memorial High School graduates often share memories on Facebook of picking up boxes of Chinese food before sporting events.)www.mysanantonio.com
