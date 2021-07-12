Cancel
TV Series

Rick and Morty Accidentally Releases Future Season 5 Episode Early

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty has accidentally leaked the seventh episode of Season 5 long before it was supposed to actually premiere! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now a quarter of the way through following the airing of the fourth episode, "Rickdependence Spray," on Sunday evening. While this episode had garnered a huge response from fans due to many of its wild ideas, apparently some fans in Canada ended up getting to see a much different episode of the series instead as the seventh episode of the series was reportedly leaked early.

