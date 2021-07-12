Rick and Morty Accidentally Releases Future Season 5 Episode Early

Rick and Morty just killed Galactus in Season 5 and the Internet is reeling. The Transformers also made a huge appearance during the first half of the episodes. So, the fans are going bananas about the reveal. Rick and Jerry are out to mess with some Cenobites from Hellraiser. But, that leaves Summer, Morty, and new kid in school Bruce Chutback out to cause some problems in the universe. It’s been hysterical to watch the season veer wildly across the episodes so far. But, having Summer driving Rick’s ship and then dragging a sun behind them takes the cake. It wouldn’t be a Rick and Morty episode without someone biting the dust though. Galactus comes and eats the solar system that the ship was dragging. However, The Eater of Worlds’ reign was never meant to last as the kids dispatched him. As far as sight gags go, this has been the strangest episode of Season 5 yet.