Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Should schools and employers mandate COVID vaccination? Americans come down on one side — by a whisker

By Meera Jagannathan
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘I do believe at the local level … there should be more mandates,’ Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 18

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Education
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Arkansas State
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Covid#Covid#Afp#Getty Images Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Cnn#Southern#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
FDA
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Biden should not mandate vaccines for everybody

Nearly 80 million adult Americans remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, which is causing an upsurge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths as the highly contagious delta variant spreads. With most of the unvaccinated either indifferent or resistant to the idea of halting the spread of this now-preventable disease, calls are growing for the Biden administration to make vaccines mandatory nationwide.
California StateSFGate

California follows CDC, advises indoor masks for vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California's public health agency recommended on Wednesday that people wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while more employers announced that workers must be vaccinated or face testing. State officials said they were following the lead of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
NFLKPVI Newschannel 6

Lamar Jackson COVID positive for second time in 8 months; Vaccinated Brewers slugger has virus as big tech firms, more employers mandate vaccines

BALTIMORE — Facebook, Google, Netflix and some other big U.S. companies are requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. The moves comes as the National Football League faces resistance from players over vaccines and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control tells fully vaccinated people and school kids to start wearing masks again over fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
California StateNew York Post

Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Veterans Affairs. The state of California. New York City. Hospitals and nursing homes. Colleges and universities. Employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine mandates into place and it’s getting attention. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said a requirement is under consideration for all federal employees. But...
Internetjambroadcasting.com

Google, Facebook growing list of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines

(NEW YORK) — As coronavirus cases in the U.S. begin a concerning climb upward and virus variants threaten a return to normalcy, a handful of businesses have announced COVID-19 vaccination mandates as they prepare to welcome workers back to the office. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission said employers can legally...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

The floodgates have opened for vaccine mandates

State governments, private businesses and even part of the federal government are suddenly embracing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for their employees. Why it matters: Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S. But with vaccination rates stagnating and the Delta variant driving yet another wave of cases, there's been a new groundswell of support for such requirements.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Leading experts urge health care workers to accept COVID-19 vaccinations ASAP

Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.

Comments / 18

Community Policy