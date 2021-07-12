Gold futures hold above $1,800 an ounce

The gold markets went back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday as we awaited the Federal Reserve announcement. Even after the announcement, not much was cleared up, as the market simply banged back and forth between the same range that we have been in for a while. Keep in mind that the 200-day EMA above is worth paying attention to as it has offered quite a bit of resistance, right along with the 50-day EMA which sits just above there. With that being the case, I think what we are looking at here is a scenario where we continue to see a lot of sideways choppiness.