Economy

Gold futures hold above $1,800 an ounce

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Gold futures finished lower on Monday, but held ground above the $1,800-an-ounce mark for a fourth straight session. For gold, it's been a "very slow day in the summer doldrums right now," said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. The day saw no significant economic data and Federal Reserve officials have been quiet as well, he said, "so we are going to have to wait the next news item or event which could impact gold." U.S. consumer price index data are due out Tuesday. August gold fell $4.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,805.90 an ounce.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

