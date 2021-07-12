A 101-carat diamond just sold for $12.3 million — in crypto

What if we told you you could finally attain that long coveted Rolex for a fraction of its usual price, the caveat being that it once belonged to a convicted criminal? For those who have no qualms about the origins of their luxury wares or are simply tired of perusing the same resell sites to little avail, the judicial auction site Sifa Paimai (from the massive Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba) offers a new avenue by which to shop discounted Cartier timepieces, Hermès handbags, Range Rover SUVs and even Chinese properties.