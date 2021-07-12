Cancel
A 101-carat diamond just sold for $12.3 million — in crypto

By Katherine Wiles
 15 days ago
A dazzling diamond selling for millions at auction is nothing new for Sotheby’s. Perhaps more surprising is the 247-year-old auction house allowing the buyer to pay in cryptocurrency.

