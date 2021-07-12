Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The chip crunch marches on, but one sector could be in store for relief

By Wallace Witkowski
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Supply shortages for the chip industry are still expected to last into 2022, but shifts in the past three months indicate subtle but significant changes in the auto and PC end markets.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Automobile#Gm#Nvidia Corp#Nvda#Apple Inc#Aapl#Iphone#Micron Technology Inc#Intel Corp#Intc#Texas Instruments Inc#Analog Devices Inc#Adi#Nxp Semiconductors Nv#Nxpi#Infineon Technologies Ag#Xe#Ifx Rrb#Samsung Electronics Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Data
News Break
AMD
Country
Germany
Related
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

The Chip-Crunch Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

Ian King (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone. While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products...
Santa Clara, CAraleighnews.net

Intel to compete worldwide as it manufactures Qualcomm chips

SANTA CLARA, California: Hoping to regain its lead by 2025 and catch up to rivals, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp revealed plans this week to begin manufacturing Qualcomm Inc chips and expand its new foundry business. Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap...
Technologyjack1065.com

STMicroelectronics revenue beats on chip demand from car, phone makers

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -STMicroelectronics posted a better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the Franco-Italian chipmaker benefited from strong demand for its chips used in smartphones to cars, and forecast an upbeat current quarter. The company forecast third-quarter sales of $3.2 billion, higher than market estimates of $3.08 billion. A wave of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Analysis-Apple, AMD navigate chip shortage with focus on profitable products

By Stephen Nellis and Subrat Patnaik (Reuters) - The global chip shortage has grounded major automotive factories to a halt but pushed technology giants to become more flexible by diverting existing supplies to their most profitable products, analysts and executives said. Apple Inc said on Tuesday chip shortages had mostly affected its iPad and Mac products in its last quarter, but would start to bite into its mainstay iPhone business, its best seller and major profit driver, in the current quarter.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Gesture Recognition Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Apple, Infineon Technologies

The latest study released on the Global Gesture Recognition Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Gesture Recognition market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Could Send Markets Lower Wednesday Morning

Markets finished lower on Tuesday. Several key companies announced earnings after the closing bell. Two stocks in particular fell despite giving strong financial reports. The stock market took a tumble on Tuesday as investors seemed to lose confidence in the economy's ability to overcome new potential obstacles. However, the markets finished well above their worst levels of the day, and declines of as little as a quarter percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) once again showed the resilience in stocks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) posted somewhat deeper losses.
Cell PhonesValueWalk

Smartphones Could Be Next in Global Chip Shortage

According to industry experts, the global chip shortage that has hit the automotive sector so hard could spread into 2022 and affect smartphone manufacturing next. The underlying effect could be a lower supply for a wider variety of appliances and industrial equipment. Smartphone Chips to Be Scarce. Iris Pang, ING...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Chip relief on the horizon

Good news: The worst of the chip supply crunch might be near. The other side: Here's the bad news... CEOs say chips totally flowing like normal is still a ways out. Intel just sketched out a timeline: "While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand," CEO Pat Gelsinger said during its earnings call.
Economywhtc.com

Volkswagen China sees chips crunch easing in Q3

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen expects semiconductor supply bottlenecks in China to start easing over the coming weeks and to cover the needs of the carmaker’s main brand by the end of the third quarter, it said on Friday. “We see light at the end of the tunnel,” Volkswagen China chief...
Stocksinvesting.com

Intel Falls As Forecast Underwhelms, Chip Shortage Could Prolong

Investing.com – Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock was down 1.7% in Friday’s premarket trading following a disappointing forecast for the ongoing financial year that hinted at ongoing loss of market share in providing data centers with silicon chips. The company raised its outlook for FY21 revenue by only $1 billion to $73.5...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Intel CEO says chip shortage could last until 2023

One of the leading voices in the semiconductor industry sees the chip-supply problems stretching as far as 2023. It could take one or two years to get back to a reasonable supply-and-demand balance in the semiconductor industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal after the company posted second-quarter earnings on Thursday. "We have a long way to go yet," he said. "It just takes a long time to build [manufacturing] capacity."
StocksStreet.Com

Chip-Sector Investing: To Stock Pick or Not to Stock Pick?

A key quality in any investor is discernment. This quality can mean the difference between prudent investing and overrisking, diversification and overconcentration, and, crucially, the difference between picking winners and losers. As of late, investing in the semiconductor sector has been indicative of good discernment in terms of sector-specific investing...
EconomyCNBC

Unrelenting chip shortage could dent Daimler car 2021 sales

Mercedes-Benz car sales in the second quarter jumped 27%, with a 54% jump in Europe, Daimler's second market after China. After soaring in late 2020 and the first quarter, Mercedes-Benz sales in China posted a modest gain of 5.8% in the second quarter. A global shortage of semiconductor chips will...
EconomyCFO.com

Industrial Production Hit By Chip Supply Crunch

U.S. industrial production rose less than expected in June as supply shortages, particularly of computer chips for autos, continued to constrain manufacturing output. The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production increased 0.4% last month after a 0.7% gain in May. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise in June. Manufacturing output...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Chip shortage hurts outlook of company formerly known as Plantronics

Poly (POLY) the company formerly known as Plantronics , saw its shares fall in the extended session Thursday after the business audio and video products maker said the ongoing global chip shortage would affect its business. Poly shares fell 11% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to close at $32.72. For the current quarter, Poly forecast adjusted earnings of 50 cents to 70 cents a share on revenue of $420 million to $440 million, while analysts had estimated 73 cents a share on revenue of $446.6 million. “The global semiconductor chip shortage has impacted companies worldwide and we expect we will continue to experience ongoing tightness in our supply chain,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, as COVID-19 variants emerge, countries have taken, or may take, measures to control pandemic outbreaks, which may impact component supply and/or end-market demand.” The company reported a first-quarter loss of $36.8 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with a loss of $75 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were 60 cents a share, compared with 33 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $431.2 million from $355.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 46 cents a share on revenue of $419.8 million.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes stock gains after setting $2 billion stock repurchase program

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. rallied 0.8% in morning trading Friday, after the oilfield products and services company said it set a $2 billion stock repurchase program. Based Thursday's stock closing price of $21.18, the buyback program represents about 9.1% of the shares outstanding. The repurchases come as General Electric Co. continues to sell off its stake in the company, which GE saying earlier this week that it received $1.0 billion in proceeds from the sale of Baker Hughes stock in the second quarter and expects to receive about $1.3 billion in proceeds in the third quarter. In Baker Hughes' conference call with analysts following second-quarter results released July 21, BofA Securities analyst asked "why not do a buyback to help partially offset the continued drag on our stock from GE," according to a FactSet transcript. Chief Financial Officer Brian Worrell responded by saying, among other things, "share repurchases can certainly be an attractive price of the capital allocation portfolio view." Baker Hughes' stock has edged up 2.4% year to date, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.1%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy