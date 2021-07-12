Tanker fire shuts down parts of southbound and northbound I-75

A fuel tanker fire has forced the shut down of southbound I-75 at Crooks Road in Troy and the northbound lanes at Rochester Road.

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen for miles. The freeway is expected to remain closed through Tuesday morning rush hour, officials say.

PHOTOS: Fuel tanker fire shuts down I-75 in both directions in Troy

A preliminary investigation found that the tanker driver hit the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass, and immediately caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire after more than two hours. The driver of the tanker truck, a 46-year-old man from Saint Clair, was able to escape the crash and was alert on the scene but was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. He has minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Crews are assessing the damage. The freeway will stay closed until any damage can be assessed. MDOT says the freeway will be closed through Tuesday morning rush hour. Damage assessments haven't been made yet as the environmental cleanup is ongoing.

The Troy Police Department is handling the investigation. Videos and photos from viewers show the magnitude of the fire.

Photo from Ryan Baetens:

This photo was taken by Noah Brancheau.

Tanker fire on I-75

Stay with WXYZ.com for more on this breaking story.