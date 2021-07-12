Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Judge dismisses Blix lawsuit against Apple

By Jon Swartz
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge in Delaware on Friday dismissed a developer's lawsuit against Apple Inc. , ruling Blix Inc.'s suit failed to demonstrate how Apple harmed competition in the mobile operating system market by requiring developers to offer an Apple-specific log-in function. "Apple's current policy of requiring Sign In With Apple whenever any SSO [single sign-on] product is offered permits new competitors and competition (including Blix) because it does not foreclose the use of other SSOs. Allowing competition is the opposite of unlawfully constraining competition, so, again, Blix has failed to state a claim," U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said in his decision. "Blix, a member of the Coalition for App Fairness and frequent complainer to press and regulators, alleged false conspiracy theories and anti-competitive claims against Apple," Apple said of the decision. "The court correctly rejected these claims and threw out Blix's case. This case demonstrates that Apple has consistently acted legally by introducing its own innovative products and features that promote competition." Blix was not immediately available for comment.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Aapl#Blix Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Google and Microsoft clash over documents in US antitrust suit

(July 30): Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked a federal judge to order Microsoft Corp. to hand over internal documents from certain executives that Google says it needs to defend a Justice Department’s monopoly lawsuit. Google said in a court filing Thursday night in Washington that Microsoft refuses to search the files...
Technologymactrast.com

Federal Judge Dismisses MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Class-Action Lawsuit

A California federal judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit that Apple was facing over the “Flexgate” issues affecting MacBook Pro displays, reports Law360. A lawsuit, filed in May 2020, accused Apple of knowingly concealing a display-related defect in a flex cable on 2016 and 2017 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. Some MacBook Pro models had issues with uneven backlighting caused by the flex cable wearing out and breaking after repeated opening and closing of the display. The uneven lighting became known as “stage lighting,” with the backlighting eventually failing in many cases.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 11.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,235 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319,125 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Public HealthVoice of America

Big Tech Companies to Allow Only Vaccinated Employees into US Offices

Big tech companies are making it mandatory for employees in the United States to get COVID-19 vaccinations before entering campuses, as the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus drives a resurgence in cases. Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 138,674 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,025,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Economybloomberglaw.com

FTC’s Khan Says Merger Wave Is Straining Agency Resources (1)

The head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said the antitrust agency is struggling to handle a merger boom that is rapidly consolidating industries across the economy. told House lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that antitrust officials are processing the highest number of merger filings in two decades. “Although the...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple and Google win big. One could prevail: Tae Kim

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, have made huge and outrageous amounts of money in any environment, pandemic or not. But the paths of the two tech giants may start to diverge later this year. Both companies reported figures late Tuesday that far exceeded Wall Street...
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

Warren Buffett stocks are famous for their tight focus. And this year the famed investor's highly concentrated play on a few top S&P 500 stocks is paying off. Just three top U.S.-listed stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) portfolio, information technology giant Apple (AAPL) plus financials Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP), generated three-quarters of the holding company's stock gains this year, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy