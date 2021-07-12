Electric-car sales in China are expected to double this year

The Volkswagen Group has continued its successful electric offensive in the first half of 2021. The following new BEV models were launched in this period: Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.601, ŠKODA Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT02 and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. In total, 170,939 BEV models were delivered throughout the world up to the end of June, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+165.2 percent). After 59,948 BEV had been delivered to customers in the first quarter (+78.4 percent compared with the previous year), deliveries increased significantly, as planned, in the second quarter to 110,991 units (+259.7 percent compared with the previous year). In the course of the year, the BEV ramp-up will further accelerate thanks to the expanded model range. The Group has also consistently expanded its portfolio of PHEV models. This vehicle category benefits from considerable customer demand, too. In the first half of the year, a total of 171,300 PHEV were delivered, more than three times as many as in the prior-year period (+204.2 percent).