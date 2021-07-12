Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Increasingly bullish investors may be trying to convince themselves it’s OK to buy stocks after run-up, Citigroup says

By Christine Idzelis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many portfolio managers are increasingly bullish, even with the stock market trading around all-time peaks, according to Citigroup Inc.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Citi Research#Fed#Ecb#Morgan Stanley#Factset Data#The Federal Reserve#Barclays#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksTelegraph

Four of the fastest-growing stocks investors should buy

Trying to find the fastest-growing stocks in the hope they will become world-leading companies is not the right strategy for every investor. But for those investing for the long term, who can stomach violent share price swings, the rewards can be immense. Buying the right companies is no easy task,...
InvestorPlace

7 Solar Penny Stocks to Buy as Investors Bet on a Green Energy Future

The market is showing early signs of hesitancy, and some investors have taken that as a hint to reduce their risk exposure. While I’m not opposed to the idea — evidence suggests the fear trade is heating up — it’s usually not a good idea to indefinitely abandon the equities sector. Those who still want growth opportunities in a relevant segment should consider solar penny stocks.
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Mixed as Fed Stays the Course

The Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell brought a little cheer to parts of Wall Street on Wednesday, keeping benchmark interest rates steady (as expected) but also indicating that accommodative policy would stick around for some time. In a release, Powell said that the U.S. labor picture would need to...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

LendingClub soars toward record rally, as Wedbush analyst said surprise profit was driven by 'all the right items'

Shares of LendingClub Corp. skyrocketed toward a record rally to pace all premarket gainers Thursday, after the web-based lending company reported a surprise second-quarter profit and revenue that grew five-fold. The stock shot up 38.5% ahead of the open, which would surpass the current record one-day rally of 26.2% on Dec. 31, 2020. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey reiterated the outperform rating he's had on the stock since May 2019, while lifting his price target to a Wall Street high of $33.50 from $25.00, following the second-quarter results revealed late Wednesday, which he said were "bigger and better on all fronts." Coffey said the company's profitability was driven "by all the right items," including high origination fees, higher margins at the bank and lower-than-anticipated operating costs. The stock has already soared 53.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.2%.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Higher on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings; Dow Futures Gain, Ford Leaps

Global stocks power higher following record earnings in Europe, a regulatory pause in China and a dovish Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell insists tapering is "some ways away" as he notes Delta variant risk to U.S. recovery. Senate lawmakers inching towards breakthrough on $1.2 trillion stimulus deal. Shell, Airbus...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Shaves Some Gains As This Sector Rallies; Robinhood IPO Fizzles

The stock market came off session highs in afternoon trading Thursday, brushing off a weak reading on second-quarter GDP. Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO was falling flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite reduced its gain to 0.2%. Small caps also thinned gains, as the Russell 2000 showed a 1% increase. It had been up as much as 1.4%.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stock indexes capped a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after giving up a brief afternoon gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, […]
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Robinhood stock jeered in its public debut

Robinhood Markets Inc., which has disrupted Wall Street with its no-fee trading app, was jeered in its public debut on Thursday, as the stock stumbled below its reference price minutes after the open, and stayed there.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Merck stock slips after adjusted profit matches expectations, while revenue beats

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. fell 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the drug maker reported second-quarter adjusted profit that matched expectations, while sales rose above forecasts even as Keytruda sales came up short. Net income fell to $1.55 billion, or 61 cents a share, from $3.00 billion, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.7 billion charge for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.31 from $1.02 to match the FactSet consensus of $1.31. Sales grew 19% to $11.40 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $11.08 billion. Pharmaceutical sales rose 22% to $9.98 billion, while sales of its key cancer treatment Keytruda increased 23% to $4.18 billion but missed expectations of $4.35 billion. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.47 to $5.57, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $5.52, and expects revenue of $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion, above expectations of $46.2 billion. Merck's stock has edged up 0.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy