Goldman, J.P. Morgan stocks adding nearly 90 points to the Dow's price ahead of earnings

MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are running up 2.8%, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers, while J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s stock is up 1.8% to be third on the list, a day before the banks help kick off the second-quarter earnings reporting season. The bank's stocks are adding about a combined 86 points to the Dow's price in afternoon trading, while the Dow rallied 104 points, or 0.3%. Both Goldman and J.P. Morgan Chase are scheduled to report second-quarter earnings before Tuesday's opening bell, which will make them the first two Dow components to report results. Goldman is expected to report EPS of $10.24, up about 64% from a year ago, while J.P. Morgan Chase is expected to report EPS that more than doubles -- up about 130% -- to $3.18, according to FactSet.

