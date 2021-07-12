Just 25 mega cities produce more than half the world’s urban greenhouse gas emissions
They only cover 2% of the Earth's surface, but cities are big contributors to the climate crisis, a new study showed Monday.www.marketwatch.com
They only cover 2% of the Earth's surface, but cities are big contributors to the climate crisis, a new study showed Monday.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0