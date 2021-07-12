Cancel
Just 25 mega cities produce more than half the world’s urban greenhouse gas emissions

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
They only cover 2% of the Earth's surface, but cities are big contributors to the climate crisis, a new study showed Monday.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Pollution
Economy
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study quantifies the mortality cost of carbon emissions

A just-published study coins a new metric: the "mortality cost of carbon." That is, how many future lives will be lost--or saved--depending on whether we increase or decrease our current carbon emissions. If the numbers hold up, they are quite high. The study was published today in the journal Nature Communications.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Could carbon fibres soon become free of fossil fuels?

Scientists are finding ways to make carbon fibres from biomaterials instead of fossil fuels. Carbon fibres are thin threads of almost pure carbon crystals, they are five times stronger than steel and twice as stiff. Carbon fibres are traditionally expensive to produce and unsustainable. Scientists are working on turning lignin,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Appea says CCS can deliver step-change emissions reductions

Appea said the development of a method for CCS under Australia's Emissions Reduction Fund is an important way to reduce emissions and create thousands of jobs in the process. Australia’s peak oil and gas industry body Appea on July 28 said in its submission to the department of industry’s draft carbon capture and storage (CCS) method for the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) that CCS has the potential to deliver step-change emissions reductions.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Study: Cost of carbon emissions measured in lives lost is high

Adding projected heat-related deaths into cost-benefit analysis of federal rules would tilt policymaking in favor of more aggressive carbon emissions cuts, a new study finds. Why it matters: The social cost of carbon helps determine the outcome of cost-benefit analyses that underpin federal regulations. Adding in global warming's potential to cause more heat-related fatalities would tilt the policy calculus from supporting a gradual phaseout of emissions starting in 2050, to fully decarbonizing by the same year.
ScienceCosmos

Killer carbon emissions

A new study has coined another metric for estimating the damage inflicted by climate change – this time, looking at the ‘mortality cost of carbon’. This metric calculates the number of lives placed at risk by our choices about the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. And the results are grim – if we don’t decrease our current emissions, the changing climate will cause 83 million avoidable deaths by 2100.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Study: EU electricity demand rebounds without more emissions

BERLIN (AP) — An energy think tank says electricity demand in the European Union has returned to pre-pandemic levels without a corresponding rise in emissions. A report published Wednesday by the energy think tank Ember said an analysis of data from grid operators showed that electricity demand in the EU during the first half of this year almost matched the demand in the same six-month period of 2019. The think tank found renewable sources accounted for significantly more electricity generated this year while power from fossil fuels declined since before the pandemic. Ember says this resulted in the EU power sector producing 12% fewer greenhouse gas emissions over the two-year period.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hydro One Announces Sustainability Commitments And Path To Net-zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050 And A 30 Per Cent Reduction By 2030

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hydro One announced its plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, with a target to achieve a 30 per cent GHG emissions reduction by 2030. Hydro One also announced targets for the electrification of its fleet, improving diversity in the workplace and sourcing more from Indigenous businesses.
Energy IndustryPhys.org

New methane concentration technologies for monitoring greenhouse gas emissions

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere have more than doubled over the last 150 years and mitigation of methane emissions will play a vital role in enabling climate change mitigation strategies. Understanding current and future methane inventories at a regional scale will be a key element in developing and implementing successful solutions. Current regional scale isotopic methane data is not available at a high enough frequency to enable comparison to the models that are used to derive national emission estimates. In order to improve these current data sets, more in-situ measurements of methane isotopic data are required and current techniques do not provide the required sensitivity and frequency.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Israel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming. The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27%...
Carstechxplore.com

A global comparison of life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars

A far-reaching new study of the life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from passenger cars, including SUVs, draws sharp and meticulous distinctions between the climate impacts of battery and fuel cell electric vehicles on one hand and combustion vehicles on the other. The detailed findings can be summarized straightforwardly. Only battery...
Energy IndustryGreen Car Reports

Study busts myth about EV greenhouse gas emissions and dirty grids

A new study confirms that, even when charged from the dirtiest electricity grids, electric cars are still cleaner than internal combustion engines over their lifecycles. First spotted by The Verge, the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT) study estimates overall emissions from medium-sized EVs registered in the United States, China, Europe or India in 2021.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

S&P podcast: Gas producers target data-driven ESG standards to cut emissions

Responding to investor calls for targeting net-zero carbon emissions, natural gas drillers are turning to new ESG certifications. While more U.S. shale gas producers are working with environmental, social and governance data providers to demonstrate high environmental and social standards for production, some environmental and investor groups remain concerned about whether those certifications can become an industry standard.
Advocacyfuturetravelexperience.com

American Airlines commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2035

American Airlines has committed to set a science-based target for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as part of its strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. American has become the first airline in North America to begin the validation process with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). In doing so, American is committing to develop a 2035 emissions reduction target that will be reviewed by the SBTi to confirm its consistency with the latest climate science.
Tokyo, JPtheenergymix.com

New Study Shows 25 Mega-Cities Producing 1.2 Gigatonnes of CO2

Just 25 mega-cities, 23 of them in China, accounted for more than half of the greenhouse gas emissions produced by a collection of 167 urban centres assessed in a new study in the open access journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities. The 53-country sample, based on local emissions figures that are...
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Here are Louisiana's seven strategies to cut greenhouse gas emissions

The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force - charged with finding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that lead to hotter temperatures, higher seas and more intense storms - adopted seven high-level strategies Thursday for reaching a goal of “net zero” carbon emissions in the state by 2050. The strategies target...

