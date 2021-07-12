Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

J&J's COVID-19 shot may be connected to rare autoimmune disorder: report

By Jaimy Lee
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down 0.2% on Monday after the Washington Post reported that U.S. regulators plan to issue a new safety warning for the company's COVID-19 shot. The adenovirus viral vector, single-shot vaccine may be tied to rare instances of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Post, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that there have been 100 cases of the autoimmune disorder among the roughly 12.6 million people who have received the J&J shot. The vaccine, which received emergency authorization in February, has struggled to gain its footing among Americans after manufacturing issues at a plant in Maryland and a confirmed association with ultra-rare blood clots. J&J's stock is up 7.7% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.3%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Disorder#Covid 19#J J#The Washington Post#Guillain Barr#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baltimore, MDFOXBusiness

Emergent to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

Emergent Biosolutions said on Wednesday it would resume production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated. "We are proud to be resuming production of bulk COVID-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
IndustryLima News

Study: J&J vaccine may need second shot

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Industryphysiciansweekly.com

Pfizer, Moderna to Expand Vaccine Studies in Young Children

TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Pfizer and Moderna are expanding trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11 years to more closely measure the risk for heart inflammation and other rare side effects that occurred in teens and young adults who received the vaccines. The...
Public HealthWNCT

Can you get a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot?

(NEXSTAR) – As the highly contagious delta variant spreads around the country, you may be looking for another layer of protection from the coronavirus (you know, other than a mask). So is it possible to get a third dose of the vaccine?. The short answer is not yet. Pfizer plans...
Medical & BiotechNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increase elevenfold with a third shot.
Public Healthfox9.com

CDC: New data suggests vaccinated people could transmit delta variant

WASHINGTON - Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky expressed concern over new data that shows that vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected by the delta variant of the novel coronavirus carry viral loads that "are actually quite similar." "We are actively conducting outbreak investigations...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Provide Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Extend Clinical Trials to Younger Patients

The clinical trial expansion is part of efforts to detect potential adverse effects in children, such as heart inflammation problems. Pfizer and BioNTech are providing an additional 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to the United States, according to a press release,1 and will be expanding their clinical trials of the vaccines in children 5 to 11 years of age.2.
Public HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 vaccine: If you had no side effects, are you protected?

Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional. Millions of vaccinated people have experienced side effects, including swelling, redness,...
Public Health101 WIXX

J&J shot recipients may need a booster; new advice on infected kids

(Reuters) – The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson shot may need boosting. People who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may need a booster shot to...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

J&J COVID-19 vaccine benefits ‘far outweigh’ risks, CDC panel says after reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines “far outweigh” potential risks amid an ongoing review of reports of a rare nerve disorder in a small fraction of J&J jab recipients. However, given the possible link, a new update will advise patients with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome to seek mRNA vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy