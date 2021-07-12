Oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions

The sharp sell-off for crude oil following OPEC’s announcement regarding supply management gave us another classic example of volume price analysis in action on the daily chart and how it reveals the truth behind the price action. The reaction occurred on July 19 with a plunge in price which saw the WTI September contract close at $66.35 per barrel having opened the day at $71.09. However, note the volume on the day. Is this what we should expect after such an extreme move? The short answer is no, particularly when we compare it with other candles and associated volume. What is instantly apparent is we should have seen twice the volume and more. So the conclusion is clear. The big operators are not selling heavily into this move and it is simply a shakeout as we have witnessed several times in U.S. equities, and so it has proved to be.