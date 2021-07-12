Oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions
Oil futures logged their first loss in three sessions on Monday, with prices pressured by concerns that the spread of delta COVID variant will hurt demand for travel -- and fuel. While the link between infections, hospitalizations and deaths has been weakened, there is a concern that these could rise "in the event the virus adapts further to bypass the vaccine," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery declined by 46 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $74.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after posting gains in each of the last two sessions.www.marketwatch.com
