Stocks close with a round of records, Dow clinches 35,000
U.S. stocks swept to another round of records Monday as investors awaited corporate earnings, an update from the Federal Reserve, and a reading on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) added about 130 points, 0.4%, to close at 35,000, according to preliminary readings, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) jumped 15 points or 0.4%, to touch 4,385. The Nasdaq Composite index (COMP) added 31 points, 0.2%, and closed near 14,733. Markets have been choppy in recent weeks thanks to concerns about inflation and growth, but investors on Monday looked past those narratives. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares came back to earth Monday, a day after founder Richard Branson and crewmates successfully flew into suborbital space. Shares closed lower.
