Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks close with a round of records, Dow clinches 35,000

By Andrea Riquier
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0auiHyu200
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

U.S. stocks swept to another round of records Monday as investors awaited corporate earnings, an update from the Federal Reserve, and a reading on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) added about 130 points, 0.4%, to close at 35,000, according to preliminary readings, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) jumped 15 points or 0.4%, to touch 4,385. The Nasdaq Composite index (COMP) added 31 points, 0.2%, and closed near 14,733. Markets have been choppy in recent weeks thanks to concerns about inflation and growth, but investors on Monday looked past those narratives. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares came back to earth Monday, a day after founder Richard Branson and crewmates successfully flew into suborbital space. Shares closed lower.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite Index#The Federal Reserve#Spx#Comp#Spce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Robinhood stock jeered in its public debut

Robinhood Markets Inc., which has disrupted Wall Street with its no-fee trading app, was jeered in its public debut on Thursday, as the stock stumbled below its reference price minutes after the open, and stayed there.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

LendingClub soars toward record rally, as Wedbush analyst said surprise profit was driven by 'all the right items'

Shares of LendingClub Corp. skyrocketed toward a record rally to pace all premarket gainers Thursday, after the web-based lending company reported a surprise second-quarter profit and revenue that grew five-fold. The stock shot up 38.5% ahead of the open, which would surpass the current record one-day rally of 26.2% on Dec. 31, 2020. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey reiterated the outperform rating he's had on the stock since May 2019, while lifting his price target to a Wall Street high of $33.50 from $25.00, following the second-quarter results revealed late Wednesday, which he said were "bigger and better on all fronts." Coffey said the company's profitability was driven "by all the right items," including high origination fees, higher margins at the bank and lower-than-anticipated operating costs. The stock has already soared 53.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.2%.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stock indexes capped a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after giving up a brief afternoon gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, […]
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Surge to Record Levels

The major benchmarks brushed off disappointing economic data -- including worse-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) -- to nab record levels this afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is in the midst of a triple-digit pop, rising over 178 points to a new intraday record high, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) also locked in record peak of its own. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is more muted at midday, though remains a chip-shot from record close ahead of Amazon.com 's (AMZN) earnings report.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Lilly signs deal with Kumquat Biosciences

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced a deal with Kumquat Biosciences to develop and commercialize small molecules that utilize Kumquat's immuno-oncology platform. The privately held Kumquat will receive $70 million, with up to $2 billion in available milestone payments. Lilly's stock is up 46.0% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 17.1%.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices climb nearly 2% to settle at highest in over 6 weeks

Gold futures rallied Thursday, tacking on nearly 2% to settle at the highest in over six weeks. Gold prices surged "after a wrath of U.S. economic data painted a picture of a prolonged economic recovery that will likely be accompanied with a [Federal Reserve] that will not be abandoning its ultra-accommodative policies anytime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold rose $31.20, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,835.80 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract finish since June 16 and largest one-day percentage gain since May 6, FactSet data show.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DiDi stock pares gains after denial of report it is considering going private

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. soared 16.6% in premarket trading Thursday, but pared much bigger gains earlier, after the China-based ride hailing company denied a media report that it may go private. Earlier, the stock rose as much as 45% ahead of the open, after The Wall Street Journal reported the company has been considering going private to placate authorities in China, and to compensate investors for losses incurred since the company listed in the U.S. a month ago. DiDi affirmed that the WSJ report "is not true." The company went public on June 30, with the initial public offering pricing at $14 a share, before China's cyber-regulator launched an investigation amid criticism of how it handled customer information. "The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company," the company said. The stock
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.44%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.42%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.11%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Merck stock slips after adjusted profit matches expectations, while revenue beats

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. fell 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the drug maker reported second-quarter adjusted profit that matched expectations, while sales rose above forecasts even as Keytruda sales came up short. Net income fell to $1.55 billion, or 61 cents a share, from $3.00 billion, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.7 billion charge for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.31 from $1.02 to match the FactSet consensus of $1.31. Sales grew 19% to $11.40 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $11.08 billion. Pharmaceutical sales rose 22% to $9.98 billion, while sales of its key cancer treatment Keytruda increased 23% to $4.18 billion but missed expectations of $4.35 billion. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.47 to $5.57, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $5.52, and expects revenue of $46.4 billion to $47.4 billion, above expectations of $46.2 billion. Merck's stock has edged up 0.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

DiDi Global shares surge on WSJ report it may go private

DiDi Global shares rocketed 25% higher to $11.14 in premarket trade after The Wall Street Journal reported the Chinese ride-hailing company might go private. A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. DiDi went public at $14 per share, before China's cybersecurity regulatory launched a data-security probe and ordered the app removed from app stores.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon stock falls ahead of earnings report, with options traders not expecting too much action after results

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. fell 1.0% in afternoon trading, as investors braced for the ecommerce and cloud giant's second-quarter earnings report due out after the closing bell. The stock has declined the day after the past three earnings reports were released, and after eight of the past 11 reports for an average decline of 3.9% during those days, according to data provided by FactSet. Options traders aren't expecting too much action in the stock after the earnings report. An options strategy known as a straddle, which involves the simultaneous buying of both bullish options (calls) and bearish ones (puts) with the same "at the money" strike price, implied a post-earnings move of $115.61 in Amazon's stock price in either direction on Friday, compared with an average move of $136.55 after the past 12 quarterly reports, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) principal Matt Amberson. Amazon's stock has gained 3.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 5.0%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow rises around 200 points, touches intraday record, as stock-market investors parse GDP, jobless claims reports

U.S. stock benchmarks mostly rose Thursday morning, holding gains after a weaker-than-expected reading on second-quarter gross domestic product and other economic data, as investors await the trading debut of online brokerage Robinhood Markets . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.5%, at 35,019, touching an intraday record high at 35,155.18; the S&P 500 index gained 19 points, or 0.4%, at 4,419, while the Nasdaq Composite Index traded flat to slightly higher at around 14,789. Brokerage firm Robinhood makes its long-awaited debut after pricing its initial public offering at the low end of expectations. In economic reports, the Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 6.5% in the second quarter, coming in below forecasts for an expansion of 8.5%. Separately, data from the Labor Department showed first-time applications for unemployment benefits fell 24,000 last week to 400,000. The economic data come after the Federal Reserve held its policy in check and signalled that it hopes to scale back its crisis-era policies when the labor market and economy shows sustained improvement from COVID-19. Chairman Jerome Powell said that the economic recovery may not be there yet, however.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Traeger's stock opens 22% above IPO price, to value the grill market at $2.6 billion

Investors cheered Traeger Inc. on its public debut, as the grill maker's stock opened 22% above its initial public offering price. The IPO priced overnight at $18 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $16 and $18 a share. The stock's first trade was at $22.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 3.15 million shares. At that price the company was valued at $2.59 billion. The stock has edged higher since the open, and was last trading up 23.9% at $22.30. The bullish open for the stock occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.6% in midday trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy