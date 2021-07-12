Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Cancer Survivor and Astronaut-in-Training Hayley Arceneaux Reveals Secrets from SpaceX Prep

By Hayley Arceneaux
People
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayley Arceneaux is heading to space — and along the way, she's taking PEOPLE readers inside her out-of-this-world experience by sharing her personal diary entries. Though the 29-year-old has a career as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she beat cancer at the age of 10, Arceneaux is adding astronaut to her resume by training for the first all-civilian mission into outer space alongside billionaire Jared Isaacman (the Shift4 Payments CEO who is sponsoring the SpaceX flight), Christopher Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor. Together they are striving to "inspire support for the lifesaving work of St. Jude," the hospital says of its $200 million fundraising goal. Before the Inspiration4 crew blasts off to space this fall, check people.com for more entries from Arceneaux's diary.

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Dragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX: NASA Europa deal reveals the of space rockets

Hidden within the icy shell of Jupiter’s moon Europa, there is an ocean — one which may host some form of life. Exploring this watery world is one of NASA’s top priorities for the next decade. That’s why the agency is pouring so much effort into a mission to explore the moon’s oceans — the Europa Clipper — which will launch in October 2024.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Blue Origin has a secret project named “Jarvis” to compete with SpaceX

In late May, a rumor concerning Blue Origin's large New Glenn rocket broke on several social media sites frequented by spaceflight enthusiasts. According to the rumor, Blue Origin was changing the primary structural material of its new rocket from an aluminum alloy to stainless steel. The social media posts sparked considerable interest, as they implied that the company would mimic a competitor in its choice of materials—SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy are made primarily from stainless steel. Moreover, such a change also augured further delays in the New Glenn development program, which was already years behind schedule.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Perseverance is About to Collect the First Sample on Mars That Could Eventually be Returned to Earth

On Feb. 18th, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed within the Jezero Crater on Mars. Like its predecessor, Curiosity, a fellow member of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program (MEP), the goal of Perseverance is to seek out evidence of possible life on Mars (past and present). A key part of this mission will be the first sample return ever performed on Mars, where samples obtained by Perseverance will be placed in a cache for later retrieval and return to Earth.
HealthNews On 6

Salon Owner Requires Masks To Keep Cancer Survivor Son Safe

The owner of a metro salon has brought back masks for her employees and anyone who patronizes her business to keep her son safe. This comes as state and local leaders said there will be no new mask mandates anytime soon. News 9's Erica Rankin will have the salon owner's...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Targeting Cancer: Eugene Family YMCA creates exercise video series for cancer survivors

The LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program has consistently had a waitlist since it began in 2016. When the pandemic hit, the Eugene Family YMCA suspended its specialized exercise program for cancer survivors. The program is set to resume in-person classes in January 2022. Until then and ongoing, cancer survivors can now benefit from a new resource created by instructors that allows more people to participate, and from the comfort of their own home.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Andy Chaikin on Apollo 15 and the lessons of Apollo

Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan said of Andy Chaikin’s book A Man on the Moon, “I’ve been there. Chaikin took me back.” Andy returns to help us mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15 and the first use of the Lunar Rover. He also talks with Mat about what the Artemis generation should learn from Apollo, how astronauts have evolved, the challenge of putting humans on Mars, and much more. Bruce Betts picks up the Apollo 15 theme with this week in space history.
Aerospace & Defensewiltonbulletin.com

The Space Launch With the Biggest Stakes Is Actually Happening This Friday

For the last few weeks, news of space exploration has been dominated by news of (cue deep voice) Billionaires In Space. And while both Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic’s efforts for orbital tourism have each been in the works for years, with plenty of ups and downs, they’re less about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and more about getting more people into outer space, depending on how you define it.
Animalssnowbrains.com

Grizzly Attack Survivor Shares Secrets On How To Survive Bear Attacks

On July 9th, Tom Whitney faced death as he was mauled by what he exclaimed to be a “350-400” pound grizzly bear. Whitney was running Island Park, Idaho when the father of three girls when he made eye contact with a grizzly bear. According to East Idaho News, Whitney exclaimed that after he had made eye contact, the animal charged at him. Tom claims he had to decide very quickly whether to run, climb a tree or make noise. Whitney ended up placing himself between two trees, hoping to trick the bear. Unfortunately, the bear was not so easily fooled, so Whitney resorted to playing dead. While acting unconscious, Whitney slayed in the fetal position with his arms around his head and neck. Although he was now safer than before, the bear continued to claw and scratch at Tom.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Astronauts move their SpaceX Dragon spaceship in orbit ahead of Boeing's Starliner launch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts on the International Space Station relocated the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour ahead of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft arrival next weekend. The relocation occurred on Wednesday (July 21), when NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and  Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet moved Endeavour from the forward port of the space station's Harmony module to the space-facing port.
ScienceScience Daily

Revealing the secrets of cell competition

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Cellular competition is a crucial quality control process that ensures that the development of an organism relies on healthy cells. Researchers revealed the secrets underlying cell competition and what features can pre-determine whether a cell will survive or not. Defects in energy production are critical in making cells vulnerable to elimination. The study was led by researchers from Helmholtz Zentrum München and Imperial College London.
Cancerascension.org

Cervical cancer survivor stresses importance of routine health screenings

After a visit to the emergency room due to uncontrollable bleeding, Elaine Krieg scheduled a Pap test with her OB-GYN. When the test detected abnormal cells, her doctor did a cervical biopsy. She said she remembers crying and pulling over to the side of the road when her doctor called with her results.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Foundation started by cancer survivor keeping local, independent music alive

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native John Panza has malignant pleural mesothelioma, a cancer that develops in the chest cavity around the lungs. He almost died in 2012. Independent music refers to music that’s produced independently from commercial record labels or their subsidiaries. Independent musicians and bands are a fast-growing part of...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Trailblazing Astronaut Doug Hurley Retires from NASA

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA astronaut and former U.S. Marine Col. Doug Hurley is retiring from NASA after 21 years of service. His last day with the agency is July 16. “Doug Hurley is an exceptional astronaut whose leadership and expertise have been invaluable to NASA’s space program,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “His impact on the agency transcends his impressive work in spaceflight, inspiring us to take on bold endeavors. I extend my deepest gratitude to Doug and wish him success in his next adventure.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy