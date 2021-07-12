Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Spotted at the Same Concert a Week After Their Dinner Date

By Starr Bowenbank
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention to those of you wondering if Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd will become 2021’s newest unexpected couple: The two were once again seen at the same place at the same time. Instead of an intimate dinner, Angelina and The Weeknd went to a Mustafa the Poet concert, which admittedly sounds somewhat brow-raising, right? Only thing is…they weren’t actually seen together at the event.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Angelina Jolie strolls around Paris with her kids

Angelina Jolie was spotted spending quality time with her children in Paris on Thursday amid her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The “Eternals” actress arrived at La Girafe restaurant for dinner on Thursday with four of the six children she shares with Pitt — Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, and Knox, 13.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Stepped Out in a Sleek, All-Black Look for a Shopping Date with Her Daughter

Angelina Jolie is sticking to the basics—wardrobe basics, that is. The Oscar-winning actress was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, on Tuesday sporting a monochrome look that included a black knit sweater, matching skinny jeans, edgy leather ankle boots, and a coordinating structured tote bag. Jolie styled her brunette tresses in a casual, sleek 'do and wore a protective face mask for the shopping date.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Angelina Jolie 'Hitting The Dating Scene With A Vengeance' Following Brad Pitt Split, Pals Worry Former Party Girl Could Be 'Self-Destructing'

As her messy custody battle with estranged ex, Brad Pitt, continues to play out in court, Angelina Jolie has been more carefree than normal, spotted around town with multiple men, which has her friends worried. Article continues below advertisement. The Salt actress was spotted leaving ex-husband Johnny Miller’s NYC abode...
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Brad Pitt Will Appeal After Angelina Jolie's Petition To Disqualify Judge Was Granted

Brad Pitt plans to fight the decision to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's divorce and custody case. The "Maleficent" star scored a big win Friday when the California Court of Appeal disqualified Ouderkirk, who had granted Pitt joint custody of their five minor children in a preliminary decision in May. The court ruled that Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys, Page Six reported.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Is Angelina Jolie Still The ‘Neighbor From Hell’?

Whatever happened to Angelina Jolie’s feud with her neighbors? One year ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story that called the Hackers star the “neighbor from hell.” Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. ‘Noise Travels’. According to the Globe, Jolie was coddling her children and allowing them...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

What’s going on between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

The rumor mill in Hollywood is once again simmering enormously. Radio Hamburg megastar The Weeknd and actress Angelina Jolie were watched at their dinner together. Is this the next big celebrity love?. All-public dining in the middle of LA. The two megastars were seen in public at an hour-long dinner...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce Judge Disqualified by Appeals Court. Angelina Jolie scored a major victory Friday in her divorce with Brad Pitt when a California appeals court agreed with her that the private judge deciding who gets custody of their children should…. Box Office: ‘Spiral’ Incinerates Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie lays bare: “It’s not easy to find love after Brad”

Angelina Jolie he confesses, he lays himself bare, he admits that he has difficulty in finding love after Brad Pitt. Willy-nilly, their story was epochal: two stars of the Star System, important actors, benefactors and enormous charm. Despite allegations of violence between the two and a divorce that will likely be among the most expensive ever, the ghost of their love continues to persist.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
OK! Magazine

Divorce Attorney Says Angelina Jolie Still Has 'An Uphill Battle' In Custody Case With Ex Brad Pitt After Private Judge Is Disqualified

Angelina Jolie landed a win in her custody battle with Brad Pitt when a California appeals court disqualified the private judge — but the legal battle could reportedly still cost the former flames millions. Article continues below advertisement. Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan — who is not involved...
AnimalsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Angelina Jolie and Guerlain Want to Save the Bees—And Empower Female Beekeepers

“It’s a little hot,” says Angelina Jolie, acknowledging the sartorial perils of putting on a protective bee suit made of several layers of thick breathable mesh, in the middle of the summer, in the Sainte-Baume mountains outside of Marseille. But the actor and humanitarian is undeterred by such occupational hazards. She’s also unbothered by the swarms of bees flying around the seven hives she is currently inspecting with the participants of Guerlain’s inaugural Women for Bees program, which ended its intensive one-month course earlier this week. Jolie has a history with the buzzy pollinators, having long understood their importance to our own existence. ”They are responsible for one-third of our food supply,” she explains of why their preservation is a part of the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which she started in Cambodia 17 years ago and named after her eldest son. But on Wednesday, while visiting l'Observatoire Français d'Apidologie (OFA)— former Chanel commercial manager Thierry Dufresne’s organization in Provence that is dedicated to safeguarding the life of bees—even Jolie was getting an education. As a brand ambassador for Guerlain, she was on hand for the Women for Bees graduation ceremony and to get a bit of immersion herself. “I tasted honey off the hive. That was exciting,” she beams. “It tastes much better.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki Star Reveals How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Mr. And Mrs Smith Inspired The Finale, And It Makes So Much Sense

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki has come and gone, and it ultimately delivered on its promise of action, adventure and of course, mischief with the titular character. The show also includes a number of references to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (or multiverse). It seems, though, that the show was not solely inspired by what’s come before in the world of Marvel. One star has actually revealed that the season finale also took inspiration from the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and it now makes so much more sense.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie would be in a relationship with a famous singer

Despite having been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage five years ago. But, beyond the time that has elapsed, their divorce is still a matter of the present and, in fact, it seems that, for the moment, it will have no end since they cannot agree on any of the legally requested points.

Comments / 2

Community Policy