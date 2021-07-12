Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Spotted at the Same Concert a Week After Their Dinner Date

“It’s a little hot,” says Angelina Jolie, acknowledging the sartorial perils of putting on a protective bee suit made of several layers of thick breathable mesh, in the middle of the summer, in the Sainte-Baume mountains outside of Marseille. But the actor and humanitarian is undeterred by such occupational hazards. She’s also unbothered by the swarms of bees flying around the seven hives she is currently inspecting with the participants of Guerlain’s inaugural Women for Bees program, which ended its intensive one-month course earlier this week. Jolie has a history with the buzzy pollinators, having long understood their importance to our own existence. ”They are responsible for one-third of our food supply,” she explains of why their preservation is a part of the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which she started in Cambodia 17 years ago and named after her eldest son. But on Wednesday, while visiting l'Observatoire Français d'Apidologie (OFA)— former Chanel commercial manager Thierry Dufresne’s organization in Provence that is dedicated to safeguarding the life of bees—even Jolie was getting an education. As a brand ambassador for Guerlain, she was on hand for the Women for Bees graduation ceremony and to get a bit of immersion herself. “I tasted honey off the hive. That was exciting,” she beams. “It tastes much better.”