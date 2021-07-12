These ESPY Awards Beauty Moments Are A Total Grand Slam

It’s no secret that the past year has been a time of massive upheaval, and though the pandemic is certainly not over, we’re starting to see some semblance of “normalcy” return. This new phase is inspiring many to refresh and reevaluate their habits, routines, and of course, style choices. Not only are we being more intentional about the way we live our lives, but we’re also taking more risks — because after the year we all had, what do we have to lose? There’s never been a better time to try a bold hairstyle, and people are taking full advantage by trying out the most daring look of all: the buzz cut.