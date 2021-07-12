These ESPY Awards Beauty Moments Are A Total Grand Slam
After the matches, the games, the training, blood, sweat, and tears, the world’s most talented and accomplished athletes congregate at the ESPY Awards to celebrate another year of spectacular achievement. Presented by ESPN, the ceremony recognizes individual and team achievement both on and off the court...or field. But for beauty lovers, the ESPYs mean one thing: the chance to see your favorite athletes (and assorted other celebrities) in full, show-stopping glam. Here, we’re rounding up the best 2021 ESPY Award beauty moments that deserve a trophy case of gold medals in their own right.www.thezoereport.com
