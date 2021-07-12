Cancel
Maryland State

Expanded unemployment benefits in Maryland will continue at least through mid-August, labor secretary says

By Jessica Iannetta
bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployed Marylanders will be able to access federal unemployment benefits at least through mid-August, the state's secretary of labor said Monday. Federal unemployment benefits in Maryland have been in limbo since early June, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced he had given the U.S. Department of Labor the required 30-day notice to end the programs on July 3. That announcement led to two lawsuits from out-of-work Marylanders and earlier this month, a Baltimore judge issued a temporary restraining order that required the state to continue paying the benefits through July 13 while the cases make their way through the court system.

