Girls Named 'Alexa' Blame Amazon for Their Bullying

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. "Alexa" is the name of Amazon's virtual assistant, which has become a meme trend in the last year. When Bezos announced that he was leaving Amazon, many parents reported that their daughters named Alexa are being bullied because they share a name with the virtual assistant. Some parents even decided to rename their daughters to avoid harassment.

