These are the best and worst insurers according to Condusef
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) conducted an analysis of 87 insurers with the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) because, according to the organization, in the months of January to March 2021 there were 13, 433 claims about auto insurers.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0