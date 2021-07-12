Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

These are the best and worst insurers according to Condusef

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) conducted an analysis of 87 insurers with the Bureau of Financial Entities (BEF) because, according to the organization, in the months of January to March 2021 there were 13, 433 claims about auto insurers.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurers#Spanish#Ai#Axa#National Provincial Group#Banorte Insurance#Hdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

The Best And Worst Dividends To Buy Now

It’s mid-2021, and stock prices are up, dividend yields are down, and you’re probably wondering what the heck to buy for a decent income stream as we thunder toward 2022. It’s a head-snapping reversal from where we were a year ago, which makes now the perfect time to step back and plot our next dividend moves.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy in the Golden Age of Digital Advertising

Digital advertising stocks are perhaps one of the most intriguing areas of the tech space for investors to consider at this time. With people using their devices like smartphones, personal computers, and connected televisions more than ever thanks to the pandemic, the companies that offer marketers a way to connect with potential clients digitally are very attractive. Keep in mind that advertisers are likely going to increase their ad budgets for digital channels going forward, which means there is plenty of opportunity for the best companies in digital advertising to grow their businesses.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Visa moves into BNPL with new service for card issuing clients

Visa has announced creating Buy Now, Pay Later instalment payment services for its credit card-issuing customers. Visa is reportedly rolling out pilot BNPL services in the US, Canada, Russia, and Malaysia. The credit card platform has set up a BNPL website for credit card issuers — mainly banks and credit unions as well as financial technology companies — that use its payment network. Merchants offer BNPL financing to consumers primarily during checkout when they shop online.
SocietyPosted by
Best Life

This Is the State With the Worst Gender Pay Gap, According to Data

Ever since the Equal Pay Act was signed in 1963, women have slowly been making strides to close the gender pay gap. Yet according to a 2020 analysis by the Pew Research Center, progress has stalled over the past 15 years, with women's pay rates holding steady at a national average of roughly 84 percent of men's pay. "Based on this estimate, it would take an extra 42 days of work for women to earn what men did in 2020," Pew experts conclude. Women of color face even more striking pay disadvantages, says the National Women's Law Center. Though some of this gap can be explained by measurable factors—including women's higher likelihood to take time off for child care, educational attainment, and occupational segregation—there are also facets of this financial gap that are "more difficult to measure," Pew says. That includes gender discrimination, stereotyping, and weaker job networking opportunities, to name a few.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

These are the 25 early-stage startups that are digitizing Latin America

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. No one can deny that this has been a GREAT year for Latin American startups ! According to the Latin American Venture Capital & Private Capital Association (LAVCA), only in the first half of the year 6.2 billion dollars were invested in emerging companies in the region.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Don’t Give Up on Teladoc Health Just Yet

If you’re ready to throw in the towel on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), I can’t say I blame you. TDOC stock gapped down in after-hours trading after the company delivered a mixed earnings report. On the top line, Teladoc continues to show real growth. But that is not translating to the company’s bottom line.
Real EstateEntrepreneur

10 Tips To Help You Succeed As An Entrepreneur In Dubai's Real Estate Sector

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Real estate is one of the most lucrative industries in Dubai, and if you are considering building a business in this domain, you can almost rest assured that it will be a rewarding journey- however, you do need to be ready to put in the work. As the founder and CEO of Dubai-based real estate brokerage, Your Place, here are my tips for budding real estate moguls to keep in mind as they enter this particular sector:
Businessfinextra.com

Wirex appoints Diana Carrasco-Vime from Lloyds as first non-executive director

Wirex, the leading payments platform, has hired Diana Carrasco-Vime as their first Non-Executive Director. The Head of Risk for Digital Channels at Lloyds Banking Group will bring her vast experience to help the company move to the next level as it endeavours to become the go-to digital payments platform for everyday users.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Car Repair Management Startup Fixcraft Raises $1 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fixcraft, a full-stack cloud-garage car servicing startup, announced on Thursday to have raised $1 million in Pre Series A round in equity led by marquee angel investor and debt led by Ubiquity Capital. The round saw participation from renowned startup founders from the Indian startup ecosystem such as Amit Lakhotia (park plus), Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl (BharatPe), Shashvat Nakrani (BharatPe), Rohit Kapoor (Oyo India and SEA), Maninder Gulati (Oyo), Deepak Jain (Bain & Co), Ashish Goel (UrbanLadder), Akshay Saxena (Avanti Fellows), Anshoo Sharma (MagicPin) Manu Jain (Carbun8), Sumit Jain (Unacademy) and other prominent startup founders.
IndustryEntrepreneur

The Impact Of Technology On the Construction Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The world has been undergoing paradigm shift almost every day, and everything has changed from its inception. The advances have been instilled in most parts of the world ever since the invention came into existence. The world has moved from its pristine state to an advanced technological era that has now become the norm of life for everyone. Everything evolves around technological advancements and transitions and that includes human beings too. If we detach from technology, the world will be in chaos and may even become a non-entity. Ever since technology spread its wings, most of the industry has transformed itself from manual work processes to complete automation. The construction industry cannot fly in the face of, instead, the industry had to embrace the new era.
PodcastEntrepreneur

Text-based Voiceover Startup Murf.ai Secures $1.5 Mn Seed Round Led By Elevation Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AI-enabled voiceover startup Murf.ai on Thursday announced that it has raised $1.5 million in Seed funding led by Elevation Capital. Angel investors who participated in this funding round include Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (Meesho), Kashyap Deorahe (Hypertrack), and Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder).
Real EstateEntrepreneur

Strata Raises $6 Mn In Series-A funding Led By Kotak Investment Advisors, Gruhas Proptech, Sabre Investments And Existing Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Strata, a tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, announced on Thursday to have raised $6 million in a Series A round co-led by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, Gruhas Proptech (an exclusive fund by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana Group for proptech investments and special situations), Sabre Investments (an investment arm of Rahul Talwar, Promoter Family of DLF). This round also saw participation from Elevation Capital, Mayfield India, and Gemba Capital.
Businessthepaypers.com

Cryptoasset company Zodia receives FCA registration

SC Ventures, the ventures and innovation arm of Standard Chartered, and asset servicing provider Northern Trust have announced that Zodia Custody is now registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The registration means that Zodia Custody is now providing commercial services to clients as a cryptoasset business. Zodia Custody, a...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Coralogix Raises $55 Mn In Series C Funding Led By Greenfield Partners

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Israel-based provider of machine learning-powered log analytics and monitoring solutions, Coralogix, on Thursday announced it has raised $55 million in a Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $96 million.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Inflation and Higher Wages: A Look at the Effect of Extra Income

More than 80 percent of Americans are concerned about inflation, according to a survey by Skynova. The survey also indicated that 61 percent feel inflation will negatively impact their lifestyles. The findings coincide with rising costs for some goods and services, and a sense of uncertainty stemming from an economy recently hit with a pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy