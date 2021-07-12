Rapid City Regional Airport sees more passengers in June
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Regional Airport reported record-breaking passenger numbers for the month of June, 2021. The airport saw a total of 87,249 passengers in the month of June, compared to 23,834 in 2020. The previous record year, 2019, saw 80,761 passengers in June. Year to date, the airport’s numbers are still low, but are expected to potentially surpass 2019 as the summer season progresses.www.blackhillsfox.com
Comments / 0