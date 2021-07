In a democracy such as that of the United States and the CNMI where the people elect their own leaders, the constitution is the supreme law of the land. The constitution delineates the respective powers of the elected and appointed officials in each of the three branches of government. The Executive Branch (i.e., the governor) executes, implements and enforces the law. The Legislative Branch (the Legislature) enacts the statutory laws that apply to the people. And the Judicial Branch (the courts) decides disputes and cases arising under the law, as well as interprets the provisions of the constitution.