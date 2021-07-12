Shower & T’storm Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog this morning, as we head into the afternoon today most of us will stay dry but the big story will be the heat. There is a heat advisory in effect from 10am till 6pm tonight for all of the area so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to be outdoors. Tomorrow more of the same, very hot with little to no rain chances. Rain chances pick up slightly by Saturday better chances by Sunday into the start of the next week. Temperatures by Tuesday look a little cooler in the upper 80s.