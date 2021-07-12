Cancel
Shower & T’storm Chances Continue

By David Paul
wtvy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – We’ll see another afternoon of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday before rain chances drop a bit for Wednesday. Isolated pop-up activity follows for the latter portion of the week, but the weekend looks drier at this point, with highs returning to the lower 90s. TONIGHT – Early...

