Shower & T’storm Chances Continue

Tonight, the first of two fronts will approach the region. Scattered showers and storms are possible up until the midnight hour, before going partly cloudy. Forecasted overnight low temperatures look to range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Tomorrow, a second, more powerful front will bring a higher chance for storms across the entire area. There’s a chance for severe weather as the environment will be favorable to support strong winds, possible isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. The front will press through the area tomorrow night with high-pressure building into the area Friday. Less humidity and cooler temperatures will work into the area making it feel refreshingly comfortable.
