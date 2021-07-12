Cancel
The Brontë Archive Needs to be Secured for Public Use and Made Accessible

By Helen Kapstein
Hyperallergic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, Sotheby’s was supposed to start auctioning off a hugely significant Brontë collection (consisting of the works of the sisters Charlotte, Anne and Emily), but they bowed to public pressure and postponed the auction. The sale would have redistributed these peerless holdings into other private hands, likely never to be seen again by students and scholars. A consortium of British heritage institutions, hoping to stave off that fate, has come together to raise the funds to purchase the collection and share it among libraries and museums.

