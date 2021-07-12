Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A Photographer Retraces New York’s Forgotten Springs and Wells

By Lauren Moya Ford
Hyperallergic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the turn of the 20th century, thousands of New Yorkers got their daily drinking water from the countless natural springs and wells that dotted the city’s dirt roads, parks, farms, and shanty towns. Epidemics spread by these untreated water sources prompted the city to bring water from the nearby Croton River to reservoirs in Manhattan in the 1840s. But much of the city’s rapidly growing population — especially the poor — was left out of service, while others simply preferred drinking from their local springs and wells over piped water.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Journalism#Manhattan#Water Management#Retraced#New Yorkers#Springs#Unassured
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Long forgotten: The abandoned homes of Upstate New York (photos)

Upstate New York has an abundance of “time capsules,” and one photographer has spent years documenting them. These relics come in the form of abandoned homes, left to slowly decay in the elements. Sometimes they are vacant and vast, while others retain furniture and clothes and photographs of their former owners.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

The Rise and Fall of Eddie Plein, New York’s Forgotten King of Grills

Moments of genius come from the strangest places. For Eddie Plein, it was cracking a tooth on a bowlful of fried cassava, some time in 1983. Plein’s invention — sparked by his time spent in the dentist’s chair, having his tooth replaced — was fronts, a gold covering for the teeth that could be removed at will (as opposed to a permanent crown fitting, or a gold tooth). After months spent prototyping, Plein learned to produce styles that could be moulded perfectly onto his client’s teeth, and that could be customized in any number of ways, giving a new generation of exuberant and extravagant dressers the opportunity to flex.
LifestyleThe Guardian

New York’s clubs are back, and with them a sense of community I’d forgotten existed

In 2018, upon her return from a trip to China, my roommate gifted me a pack of black surgical masks. Affixed to the plastic packaging was an explanatory note: RAVE MASKS :) I knew the look – the masks were purely aesthetic for certain ravers; dressed and masked in serious black, drifting past me at warehouse parties in New York, where I live. But it was a hard look to live up to, and my rave outfits leaned more toward sweaty efficiency, anyway.
New York City, NYSlate

Photographing New York’s Disappearing Storefronts

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. This week, host Rumaan Alam talks to photographers James and Karla Murray, who are on a mission to...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

New York’s Dreamy, Disorienting Reopening

A few weeks ago, or maybe it was a few months ago (sense of time: a pandemic casualty), we began to reëmerge. At least those lucky enough to hunker down in the first place. It has felt like coming home to find all the furniture rearranged. We bump into edges and stub our toes. The Knicks are fun, the Yankees lousy. The subway’s crowded again and the service changes beyond comprehension. There’s absolutely nowhere to park. The taxis are gone. Ubers charge three million dollars, give or take, to go anywhere. There are new rules to learn. We’re O.K. splitting a beer in the park. The handshake returned. Hugging, obviously. We’ll keep the walks. The mask remains de rigueur in subway cars and in supermarket aisles, but we rave au naturel. Birthday candles, no. Paper menus—who would’ve guessed?—eighty-sixed. A craving for epidemiological consistency nags, but the time for reflection is not now; no one has declared this, but everyone agrees.
New York City, NYApartment Therapy

New York’s First LGBTQ+ Museum Is in the Works

As the birthplace to the LGBTQ+ liberation and pride movements in the U.S., New York City has always been rich in queer history and culture, but at long last, there will be a dedicated museum to the many trailblazers who have helped paved the way towards equality and freedom for all. The New-York Historical Society is adding 70,000 square feet to its building at Central Park West, creating a permanent home for the The American LGBTQ+ Museum, a collection of classrooms, galleries, study areas, and a state-of-the-art compact storage facility dedicated to preserving, researching, and sharing global, national, and local LGBTQ+ history and culture.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

New York City's Little Island

Replacing a derelict pier on the Hudson River, Little Island is a new public space and performance venue constructed on top of concrete pilings shaped like tulips. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with billionaire Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, about their $260 million present to New York City.
YogaWallpaper*

New York wellness retreats for plane-free escapes

The possibility of jetting off to a secluded spa or retreat might still be limited, but for those in or near New York State there are still plenty of serenity-inducing spots only a short drive away. Below, is a selection of the best New York wellness retreats, all located only...
MuseumsHyperallergic

How Many Latinx Women Artists Have Had Solo Shows At MoMA PS1?

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In the early evening of Saturday, July 24, six women stood in silence outside the entrance of MoMA PS1, the contemporary art outpost of the Museum of Modern Art in Long Island City, Queens. They wore multicolored wigs, white suits printed with middle finger motifs, and paper cut-outs of mouths and eyes on their faces that transformed them into living collages. Between their legs hung large fabric sacs, protruding absurdly like oversized phalluses.
New York City, NYCurbed

$100 For a Covid Shot in New York? It’s Worked Well Elsewhere

After offering free donuts and vaccination clinics underneath the American Museum of Natural History’s blue whale, New York City just announced a more direct method to lure vaccine-hesitant residents to get their shots: Money. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced yesterday that the city will give $100 to anyone who gets their first shot at a city-run site starting this Friday, July 30. “The guarantee that right then and there you’re going to be rewarded, I think that’s going to make a big difference to people,” de Blasio said in a press conference. The announcement comes as the Delta variant has pushed cases up by 127 percent in the last two weeks, all while the vaccination rate remains at 54.4 percent.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Photographycreativeboom.com

Photographer Sophia Spring's majestic ode to London's parks

With everyone stuck indoors and with many without gardens or outdoor space, parks were a vital part of staying sane and fit during the dark months of the pandemic. Sophia went around to the green spaces we've all grown to appreciate, including Hackney Marshes, Shoreditch Park, Hackney Downs, Hyde Park. She shot images of individuals, families, and or friends within the space. She captured "moments of serenity and community in London's green spaces during the chaos of a global pandemic".
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'This is not going to end well': Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams sparks outrage behind the scenes after blaming production for poor ratings

Eboni K. Williams has sparked outrage behind the scenes of Real Housewives Of New York after publicly blaming producers for the show's sinking ratings this season. The former Fox News host, who is the first black woman to appear on the Bravo show, hit back at accusations fans were bored by her repeated conversations about race, telling TMZ it's the producers who make the final cuts about what appears on TV.
PoliticsRomesentinel.com

Recent changes to New York’s power of attorney

The Power of Attorney is arguably one of the most important documents that you can complete during your lifetime and is equally the most misunderstood. The Power of Attorney designates who will be in control of your assets and will take care of your affairs in the event that you are unable to do so or are incapacitated. On Dec. 15, 2020, legislation was passed setting forth new criteria for the Power of Attorney to be valid and went into effect on June 13, 2021.
California State2dopeboyz.com

H.E.R.’s Lights On Fest Is Coming To New York

In addition to being a Grammy-winning and Oscar-winning artist, H.E.R. is also responsible for a well-curated R&B festival based in her home state of California. The singer, who recently shared her official debut album, Back Of My Mind, recently announced a lineup for the Cali fest, but now, she’s bringing it to New York as well for the first time ever.
Public Healthchautauquatoday.com

New York's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise

New York State's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to get their vaccinations. Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate was 1.26% on Saturday, up from 0.54 percent two weeks ago. Western New York's seven-day average was 1.36% on Saturday. That's up from 1.13% on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy