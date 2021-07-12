A Photographer Retraces New York’s Forgotten Springs and Wells

A few weeks ago, or maybe it was a few months ago (sense of time: a pandemic casualty), we began to reëmerge. At least those lucky enough to hunker down in the first place. It has felt like coming home to find all the furniture rearranged. We bump into edges and stub our toes. The Knicks are fun, the Yankees lousy. The subway’s crowded again and the service changes beyond comprehension. There’s absolutely nowhere to park. The taxis are gone. Ubers charge three million dollars, give or take, to go anywhere. There are new rules to learn. We’re O.K. splitting a beer in the park. The handshake returned. Hugging, obviously. We’ll keep the walks. The mask remains de rigueur in subway cars and in supermarket aisles, but we rave au naturel. Birthday candles, no. Paper menus—who would’ve guessed?—eighty-sixed. A craving for epidemiological consistency nags, but the time for reflection is not now; no one has declared this, but everyone agrees.