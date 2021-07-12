A Photographer Retraces New York’s Forgotten Springs and Wells
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the turn of the 20th century, thousands of New Yorkers got their daily drinking water from the countless natural springs and wells that dotted the city’s dirt roads, parks, farms, and shanty towns. Epidemics spread by these untreated water sources prompted the city to bring water from the nearby Croton River to reservoirs in Manhattan in the 1840s. But much of the city’s rapidly growing population — especially the poor — was left out of service, while others simply preferred drinking from their local springs and wells over piped water.hyperallergic.com
