Cardi B Claps Back At Criticism Over Kulture’s Lavish Birthday Party & Gifts

By Arielle Tschinkel
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 16 days ago
Cardi B clapped back at social media comments criticizing her and Offset for Kulture’s lavish third birthday party and gifts. It might be hard to believe, but Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is already three years old. To celebrate her baby girl’s big day, Cardi and Kulture’s dad, Offset, went all out — we’re talking a blowout fairy tale-themed birthday bash complete with a Cinderella-style horse and carriage and gifts including a watch valued at $250,000.

