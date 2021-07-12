Cardi B Claps Back At Criticism Over Kulture’s Lavish Birthday Party & Gifts

There are plenty of collectors in fashion. There are people who obsess over Jean Paul Gaultier, others who adore Juicy Couture, and even couples who stock up on Rick Owens together. And then, there is Cardi B, who has a trove of Hermès Birkin bags. Yesterday, the rapper posted a photo of herself alongside her extensive collection. This wasn’t a simple photo of Cardi toting a modest Birkin (then again, is there such a thing?). Rather, she was surrounded by a kaleidoscope of purses in tangerine leather, hot pink bandana print, camouflage, and one so blue it looked like the oceans you see in cruise commercials.