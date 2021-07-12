$500 on Wednesday; $1,000 on Friday

Cancel
By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 17 days ago

As part of the first wave of cash prizes for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “Road to 80,” a total of $1,500 will be given to two lucky raffle entrants. On Wednesday, $500 will be given to one randomly chosen person who has liked the “Road to 80” Facebook page and likes, and shares a specific post on the page. On Friday, $1,000 will be given to one randomly chosen person who has received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or has received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen vaccine.

