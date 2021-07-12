$500 on Wednesday; $1,000 on Friday

Monday, OHA reported that 2,517 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,846 doses were administered on July 25 and 671 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 25. The seven-day running average is now 4,557 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 2,471,106 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,297,955 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 3,009,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,286,740 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.