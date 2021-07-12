Tanker fire closes Interstate 75 in suburban Detroit

TROY, Mich. (AP) — Sections of Interstate 75 outside Detroit were closed after a fuel tanker caught fire Monday after being involved in an accident, authorities said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate after the tanker struck a concrete median and burst into flames. Authorities said they didn’t know when the lanes would be reopened.

“MDOT has advised that I-75 will remain closed overnight,” the Troy Police Department tweeted. ``Inspection and repair expected to take time.”

The 46-year-old unidentified driver of the tanker escaped from the truck’s cab and was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The tanker was carrying 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel when it struck the northbound center median near an overpass in Oakland County around 1:15 p.m, according to police. The resulting fire produced thick black smoke while flames flashed high in the sky.

Firefighters shot water and foam at the remains of the truck, until the fire was out around 5 p.m.