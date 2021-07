The Northern Marianas College is 95% finished with its facility master plan that will guide all of the college’s future construction projects. According to NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero, NMC aims to have the facility master plan finalized by August. Once that is completed, talks on architecture and engineering, design, and construction will begin. Deleon Guerrero shared the college’s future plans with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios during NMC’s meeting with the Torres-Palacios administration at the Office of the Governor conference room on Tuesday.