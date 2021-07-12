Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Manibusan: Full steam ahead with collection efforts on Yutu OT pay

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Edward Manibusan assured Wednesday last week that his office is going full steam ahead with its collection efforts to pursue unlawful overtime that was paid out to some government officials after Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018. Manibusan provided brief details about their collection efforts in response to Rep....

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Typhoon Yutu#D Saipan#Saipan Tribune#Commonwealth#Cabinet#Opa#Oag#Ind Rota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Manibusan believes Infrastructure and Recovery Program is legally structured

Attorney General Edward Manibusan believes that the Torres-Palacios administration has the legal authority to create the Infrastructure and Recovery Program, a new program that will handle nearly a billion dollars’ worth of projects in the CNMI. “We think that the [Infrastructure and Recovery] Program was structured legally,” Manibusan said in...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Torres says they followed correct procedures in creating IRP

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres assured Friday that his administration followed the correct procedures in creating the Infrastructure and Recovery Program that will handle nearly a billion dollars’ worth of projects in the CNMI. Responding to a question during a radio press briefing last week, Torres said that Attorney General Edward...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

CUC to launch kiosks for customers to pay bills

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will soon be installing kiosks in safe, public places on Saipan that will provide its customers the ability to pay utility bills in locations other than CUC’s main office in Dandan. These kiosks will be available even on weekends and holidays. According to executive director Gary...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump OMB chief Russ Vought investigating Biden admin ties to CRT group

EXCLUSIVE: Russ Vought, a former top Trump administration official, on Wednesday demanded the Department of Education hand over documents that could show who was involved in promoting a radical critical race theory group in official government guidance. Vought, who is the president of the Center for Renewing America (the advocacy...
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Congress Will Vote On Protecting All State Marijuana Programs From Federal Interference Under New Amendment

Congress will again vote on a proposal to protect all state and tribal marijuana programs from federal interference, a key committee decided on Wednesday. The House Rules Committee made in order a bipartisan amendment to spending legislation that would provide the protections, which expand upon an existing rider that currently prevents the Justice Department from interfering in the implementation of medical cannabis laws alone. That more limited protection has been annually renewed as part of federal law since 2014.
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
Indiana StateWIBC.com

US Labor Dept.: Indiana Paid $100M in Unemployment Overpayments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After poring over reports from the U.S. Department of Labor, I-Team 8 has found that Indiana made close to $100 million in unemployment insurance overpayments in 2020. That number doesn’t include another $13 million in overpayments this year. Hundreds of complaints have been sent to I-Team 8...
Congress & Courtsklcc.org

U.S. House Committee Advances Bill To Streamline Disaster Relief Applications

A U.S. House Committee advanced a bill Wednesday designed to streamline the relief application process for victims of disasters. Getting relief aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, can often be a challenge in the wake of a natural disaster such as a wildfire or tornado. In Puerto Rico, some survivors of a 2017 hurricane faced an added challenge because they couldn’t prove they owned their own house.
Boats & Watercraftsallfans.co

Full steam ahead for Pelee Islander II ferry service

The MV Pelee Islander II ferry started running at full service Monday to Pelee Island after officials with the Ministry of Transportation stepped in to work with the ferry operator. Article content. Mayor Ray Durocher and members of township council met recently with representatives from the MTO and the Owen...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

OREGON DELEGATION PUSHING FEDS FOR MORE RELIEF

On Tuesday, Oregon’s entire congressional delegation joined with western colleagues in the House and Senate to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure more relief for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers in western states affected by historic wildfires, droughts and extreme heat. A joint release said a letter...
Militaryeenews.net

‘Bombshell’ report: DOD failed to protect troops from PFAS

The Department of Defense waited five years to warn military members about the dangers of PFAS and potential contamination, according to a new report issued by government watchdogs on Friday. The report represents the first time the department’s inspector general has acknowledged that DOD failed to act when it knew...
LifestyleSaipan Tribune

‘Star Marianas wants CPA to waive passenger tax for Tinian and Rota’

Star Marianas, the sole airline that provides interisland commute among the islands of the CNMI, continues to argue that the Passenger Facility Charge imposed by the Commonwealth Ports Authority should be waived for them. In an interview with CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, she said this is on top of...
PoliticsWashington Technology

Agencies propose more than $2B in TMF projects

NOTE: This story first appeared on FCW.com. The Technology Modernization Fund is in high gear, meeting 10 hours each week to assess proposals and determine "from a top-down approach" which projects it could have the most impact on in terms of providing financial support, Federal CIO Clare Martorana testified at a House hearing on IT modernization on Wednesday.
GamblingSaipan Tribune

Babauta, Yeom bicker over IPI’s license

Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) and Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom squabbled Thursday last week during a House Gaming Committee meeting after Babauta accused the CCC of protecting the interest of casino licensee Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC. Babauta said she finds it frustrating that CCC has not...
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Agencies Update Mask Guidelines; Watchdogs Examine VA and IRS Facilities During COVID

The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group released a report on Thursday about what they’ve learned from 15 years of issuing “Best Places to Work” reports. “To make the federal government a world-class employer that can compete for a diverse array of talent, the federal employee experience must evolve. And as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, this evolution is even more imperative,” said the report. “Up to a quarter of workers in the U.S. may be thinking of leaving their jobs after the pandemic subsides. To stand a chance of competing with the private sector for this talent, federal leaders must build on the lessons of the past year by placing a heightened focus on engaging employees and addressing their workplace needs.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
Mingo County, WVPosted by
Mingo Messenger

Sheriff stepping up effort to collect delinquent taxes

The failure of local residents and businesses to pay personal and property taxes has led Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith to begin increased collection efforts. This week, Smith took that message to social media with a post on his department’s Facebook page which reads: “The state code says it is the sheriff’s duty to collect taxes and that is what we are going to do. If I have to chain some doors and seize some equipment, then that is what we are going to do to collect these taxes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy