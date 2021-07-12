Cancel
Minnesota State

Expanded burning restrictions announced for several Minnesota counties

KARE 11
 16 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A new set of burning restrictions will start overnight for several Minnesota counties. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued the new restrictions for the eastern part of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties, according to a release sent out Monday afternoon. The restrictions start early Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m.

