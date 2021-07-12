How does Jaren Hall compare to the rest of the starting quarterbacks BYU will face?

How many times did you see the picture of Zach Wilson wearing his headband that said, "Any Team, Time, Place" last year? If you're answer was anything less than 10,000 then you must be new to the internet because that thing was everywhere. Frankly, Wilson was everywhere. BYU burst onto the scene in the season opener against Navy and rode the Kirk Herbstreit hype-train all season long. Wilson watch his NFL profile grow each week so even after the season was finished, he was still at the center of the college football world.