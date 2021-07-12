How does Jaren Hall compare to the rest of the starting quarterbacks BYU will face?
BYU has not officially named their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but many around the college football world are beginning to reach a conclusion that the job will eventually belong to Jaren Hall. If he is healthy, it is going to be incredibly challenging for anyone to beat him out in the quarterback race. But, health is the obvious key. And health is something that Hall has struggled with throughout his career.247sports.com
