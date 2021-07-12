Cancel
Public Safety

Two indicted for alleged visa fraud

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested two employees of a manpower agency on Saipan last Friday on charges of visa fraud and conspiracy, based on a warrant issued by the U.S District Court for the NMI. Alejandro Nario, 65, and Mylene Casupanan, 42, both Filipino citizens, were taken into...

