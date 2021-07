GRAND ISLAND — Fantasy Island of Western New York is reopening under a new name. WIVB reports new operator, IB Parks & Entertainment, is rebranding the amusement park as Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World. The waterpark, now known as “Splash World,” will reopen this month and the amusement park will aim to reopen in the spring of 2022 with several new attractions being added.