Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GlpA_0auiG27s00

Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched three straight weekly gains, hit a new high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. The indexes have managed multiple new highs despite choppy trading in recent weeks.

Banks, communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500's broad gains. A mix of companies selling household goods fell. Energy stocks also closed lower, following a pullback in U.S. crude oil prices. Trading was muted overall, with a few stocks making big moves on little news.

Wall Street is focusing on a wave of earnings reports coming out this week. Investors will be closely watching what companies say about the future, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.

“The market has an expectation for the economy and interest rates and it’s a matter of whether company’s are going to acknowledge this or are they going to be cautious,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The market would like to see some certainty.”

The S&P 500 index rose 15.08 points to 4,384.63. The Dow added 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18, while the Nasdaq gained 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

Treasury yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.35% late Friday.

L Brands rose 4.2% after the company’s board approved splitting the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 17.3% after it followed up a successful spaceflight Sunday with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday, beginning with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.

Corporate earnings are expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009, when corporate profits started recovering from the Great Recession.

Ultimately investors are going to need these companies to deliver this season. Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on the backs of expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

“This needs to be more of a confirmation process this earnings season,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

As investors keep an eye on corporate earnings, there are also lingering worries about the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across much of the world. Places in the U.S. being hit particularly hard by the delta variant include the South, where vaccine hesitancy and resistance is more common. There are some worries that these areas may have to reimpose restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Indexes#Stock Prices#Energy Stocks#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#L Brands#Virgin Galactic#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks rally as GDP falls short, Robinhood IPO on tap

U.S. stock indexes were higher Thursday as traders assessed the disappointing gross domestic product report ahead of Robinhood Markets Inc.'s initial public offering. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14830.010157 +67.43 +0.46%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.36%, both hitting fresh records....
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade higher ahead of GDP report

U.S. equity futures are pointing to gains ahead of the report on second quarter growth. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.4% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Nasdaq futures are pointing lower. There will be two major economic reports released before trading begins. The first...
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Robinhood makes Wall Street debut, stumbles at start

NEW YORK — (AP) — Robinhood made its own leap into the stock market Thursday, the one it helped reshape by bringing millions of new investors to Wall Street, and its shares were falling in their first day of trading. Robinhood Markets' stock was at $36.16, as of 1 p.m....
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
StocksBenzinga

Netease And AMD Soar As The QQQ Finishes Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher going into the close Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and said the economy continues to show strength, with inflation being transitory. U.S. infrastructure optimism has also lifted sentiment. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.38% to $365.83.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks rise following solid economic, earnings reports

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Online brokerage Robinhood made an underwhelming debut on the Nasdaq, falling below its offering price of $38, or the low end of its expected...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Shaves Some Gains As This Sector Rallies; Robinhood IPO Fizzles

The stock market came off session highs in afternoon trading Thursday, brushing off a weak reading on second-quarter GDP. Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO was falling flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite reduced its gain to 0.2%. Small caps also thinned gains, as the Russell 2000 showed a 1% increase. It had been up as much as 1.4%.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stock indexes capped a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after giving up a brief afternoon gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, […]
StocksNBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures rise after Fed keeps rates near zero. Dow futures rose more than 100 points Thursday, one day after the 30-stock average and the S&P 500 dipped slightly and the Nasdaq rose modestly. All three benchmarks finished less than 1% away from Monday's record closes after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at his post-meeting news conference that substantial economic improvement would be needed for the central bank to start dialing back its easy-money policies. On the fiscal side, the Senate voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure plan Wednesday evening, a critical step toward Democrats passing their sweeping economic agenda.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Takes Fed Statement In Stride; Alphabet, AMD Lead Nasdaq

Strong earnings reports from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) helped lift the Nasdaq composite to a gain of 0.7% Wednesday. The stock market strengthened a bit after the conclusion of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting and policy statement at 2 p.m. ET. The Russell 2000 led the way, up 1.5%,…
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies Despite Weak Data; 6 Growth Stocks Break Out But Facebook, PayPal Drop

Stocks rallied Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 240 points despite disappointing GDP and jobless claims data. The S&P 500 rallied 0.7%, the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.5%. Volume was mixed, higher on the NYSE and lower on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Comcast Stock Nabs Record High After Earnings

Broadcasting giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stepped up to the earnings plate before today's open, reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings of 84 cents that trounced Wall Street's expectations, alongside revenue that lined up with forecasts. The encouraging report was boosted by a rebound in ad sales, reopening theme parks, and the addition of 294,000 high-speed internet customers -- its best second-quarter performance for the metric.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon stock falls ahead of earnings report, with options traders not expecting too much action after results

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. fell 1.0% in afternoon trading, as investors braced for the ecommerce and cloud giant's second-quarter earnings report due out after the closing bell. The stock has declined the day after the past three earnings reports were released, and after eight of the past 11 reports for an average decline of 3.9% during those days, according to data provided by FactSet. Options traders aren't expecting too much action in the stock after the earnings report. An options strategy known as a straddle, which involves the simultaneous buying of both bullish options (calls) and bearish ones (puts) with the same "at the money" strike price, implied a post-earnings move of $115.61 in Amazon's stock price in either direction on Friday, compared with an average move of $136.55 after the past 12 quarterly reports, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) principal Matt Amberson. Amazon's stock has gained 3.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 5.0%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 snap 2-session skid as stock-market investors shake off signal that growth is waning; Robinhood IPO sinks

U.S. stock indexes ended solidly higher Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 index finishing higher for the first time in three sessions, as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected updated report on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and a woeful public market debut for trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 154 points, or 0.4%, at 35,085; the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% to 4,420. Both indexes touched all-time intraday trading highs before paring those gains somewhat. The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft, Google, AMD Earnings In Focus; Fed Meeting To Drive Market Rally After Leaders Slump

Dow Jones futures were little changed Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Apple stock, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) dominated overnight trading. The stock market rally slumped Tuesday, led by techs, as a China crackdown continued, UPS (UPS) signaled the e-commerce boom is over and the CDC recommended wearing masks indoors.
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks wobble in the early going as earnings reports pour in

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders grapple with a big batch of earnings reports from technology heavyweights and other companies. They’re also looking ahead to the latest policy statement later Wednesday from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was up 3.2% after reporting a nearly threefold increase in profits in its latest quarter. Boeing was also up 5.5% after the airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Google lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed

* Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.31%, Dow off 0.08%, S&P down 0.07% (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 28 (Reuters) - The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose on Wednesday on strong earnings from Google-parent Alphabet, as investors turned to the Federal Reserve to gauge the impact of rising inflation and the Delta variant on its monetary stimulus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy