Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres has always heard that there are other potential bidders that are interested in the Saipan casino license but he said that he has not met any of them. Responding to a question during a Friday radio news briefing, Torres said that talk of other potential bidders for a casino license on Saipan has always been talked about. “But I personally have not met any company, or anyone who brought in any new company that’s interested in gaming,” he said.