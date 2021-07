All Star Weekend: Baseball’s Greatests? 10 Moments. Finally, MLB All Stars Weekend is back! This time, the All Star Game was held in Denver Colorado. However, was it worth watching? Usually, the All Stars Weekend is a celebration of baseball’s greatest voted by the fans and their peers. However, due to the pandemic, and vaccination rules, a loop hole allowed many to justify simply opting out. So, MLB chose fill ins in a mix and match buffudery that kind of watered down the talent. Ultimately, should players have the choice of opting out or should attendence be mandated ? Often, players are given bonus incentives to play. So, should there a be a deterrant established to dimish the amount of opt-outs?