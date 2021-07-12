Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Leadership Cobb announces its 2022 class

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s premier leadership development program, has selected 50 new participants for the 2021-2022 class. Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.

www.mdjonline.com

