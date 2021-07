Autopsy recently split with their bassist Joe Trevisano, who played with the band for the past 11 years. Autopsy vowed to continue on with a new bassist, and now we know who that'll be! The band has now announced Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Leather Glove) as their new four-stringer, who you might know from the aforementioned bands or as the owner of Earhammer Studios.