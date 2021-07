JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Department of Social Services has extended the deadline for families to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to August 20, 2021. P-EBT helps families with students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the previous 2020-2021 school year cover the extra household food costs the pandemic caused. A child may be eligible for P-EBT if the school was not doing in-seat learning or had reduced hours at least five school days in a row due to COVID-19. The P-EBT benefit amount is based on the school’s report of time that was not in-seat learning. If most of the month was not in-seat learning, the monthly P-EBT benefit is $129.58, if only some of the month was not in-seat learning, the monthly P-EBT benefit is $77.75.