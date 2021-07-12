Cancel
Gallipolis, OH

Gallia Jr. Fair entertainers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06C4u1_0auiFP8J00
Pictured is a large crowd gathered for the Gallia County Jr. Fair’s nightly entertainment in a previous year. OVP File Photos

(Editor’s note: As county fair season approaches, Ohio Valley Publishing will be featuring stories on events and entertainment from the Gallia Jr. Fair, Mason County Fair and Meigs County Fair in upcoming editions. The Gallia Jr. Fair kicks off fair season across the area, followed by Mason and then Meigs.)

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The entertainment lineup for the 2021 Gallia County Junior Fair offers a variety of musical genres for everyone.

All shows will take place on the Holzer Main Stage.

The Nelons will be kicking off the week of shows at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the band’s website, The Nelons offer a blend of gospel, hymns, inspirational music, a cappella and more. The band is comprised of Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughters, Amber and Autumn. The website says the band has performed in large arenas, arts centers, festivals, fairs and churches throughout the country, as well as international appearances.

The Nelons will be followed by Christian music singer, Matthew West, at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to West’s biography on his music website, he is a five-time Grammy nominee and Christian music songwriter and artist. West is also a songwriter, including some number one songs, for Christian and country music artists. Some of West’s songs include “Hello, My Name Is,” “The God Who Stays,” and “Truth Be Told.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Blackhawk will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Blackhawk, a country group, is comprised of musicians Henry Paul and Dave Robbins. According to their website, the band originally formed in the 1990s with hits of their own on country radio stations and writing for other bands and artists. Blackhawk had several hits on country radio, including (but not limited to) “Every Once In A While,” and “That’s Just About Right” as well as “There You Have It,” and “I Sure Can Smell The Rain.”

On Thursday, Aug. 5, Britt Nicole will be on the stage at 8:30 p.m. Britt Nicole is also a Christian artist with a large following.

Then, Gallia County native Connor Christian will be taking the local stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. As previously reported by the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Christian was on the latest season of NBC’s The Voice on “Team Blake.” Christian is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Hotel California, “The Original Eagles Tribute” band, will be taking the stage on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m. The tribute band is comprised of members Andy Lapointe on bass and vocals; Mike Dimoulas on guitars, keyboards and vocals; Rick Spyder on guitar and vocals; and Kevin O’Donnell on drums and vocals. Hotel California began touring in the mid-1980s.

Information for many of these artists provided/found on their Facebook pages and websites.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

