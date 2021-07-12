Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Wind storm sends 30 pets to the shelter

By Sumiko Keil
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last Sunday's wind storm brought more than 30 animals to the shelter.

The Humane Society of Yuma says dogs and cats get scared and run away when fences are blowdown. HSOY adds pets tend to get confused and scared when the sounds of a big gust frighten them.

HSOY reminds the community to close their gates and doors to avoid your pets from running outside. Pet owners, if you've lost your pet, stop by the shelter to claim your pet.

The pets currently pictured are not available for adoption at the moment.

