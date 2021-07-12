Javier Bardem Set to Star in Sony Pictures' Movie Musical LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE
Javier Bardem is set to star in a new movie musical being developed at Sony Pictures titled Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct the film from a script written by Will Davies. The film is based on the best-selling 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber and the music will be created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning songwriting team behind the music of La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.geektyrant.com
