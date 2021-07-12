Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Javier Bardem Set to Star in Sony Pictures' Movie Musical LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Bardem is set to star in a new movie musical being developed at Sony Pictures titled Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct the film from a script written by Will Davies. The film is based on the best-selling 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber and the music will be created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning songwriting team behind the music of La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Star#Sony Pictures#Lyle Lyle Crocodile#La La Land And Dear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE FABELMANS (2022): New Character Actors Added to Upcoming Steven Spielberg Film

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film Adds Supporting Players. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, The Fabelmans, has added these character actors: Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Jeannie Berlin and Jonathan Hadary. If Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans didn’t have enough hype surrounding it already, some new talented supporting players have been brought...
CelebritiesPopculture

Oscar-Winner Javier Bardem's Mother, Pilar, Dead at 82

Veteran Spanish actor and activist Pilar Bardem, the mother of Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, has died. Bardem passed away Saturday at the age of 82, her son, Carlos, announced over the weekend. According to Deadline, the Goya Award-winning actress passed away at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid due to complications from lung disease not related to COVID-19.
CelebritiesDeadline

Pilar Bardem Dies: Mother Of Javier Bardem And Spanish Actress Was 82

Spanish actress and activist Pilar Bardem—mother of actors Monica, Carlos, and Javier Bardem—died on Saturday at the Ruber Hospital in Madrid because of complications from lung disease not related to Covid-19. She was 82. The Goya Award-winning actress (the Spanish equivalent of an Oscar) appeared in a variety of film,...
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Star Trek’ Beams Up ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Indiana Jones and the Desperado: Production on the next Indiana Jones movie is already well under way, but the sequel is still adding major cast members. According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated actor Antonio Banderas, best known for his collaborations with Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Spy Kids) and Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory) is joining the fifth installment in an undisclosed role. Banderas played Zorro in two movies (executive produced by Steven Spielberg), so he’s a good fit for another franchise inspired by old film serials. He also co-starred with Indiana Jones 5 lead Harrison Ford in The Expendables 3.
MoviesSFGate

Sony Pictures Classics Scores 'The Phantom of the Open' Starring Mark Rylance and Sally Hawkins

Sony Pictures Classics has landed rights to “The Phantom of the Open,” a heartwarming drama starring Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins and Rhys Ifans. Craig Roberts, known for his onscreen roles in “Submarine” and “Red Oaks,” directed the film. “Paddington 2” screenwriter Simon Farnaby adapted the screenplay from his book of the same name, which was co-authored by Scott Murray. The inspiring true story follows Maurice Flitcroft (Rylance), an unrelenting optimist who managed to gain entry to the British Open Gold Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

SHANG-CHI Actor Ronny Chieng is Developing a Martial Arts Comedy For Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures is developing a martial arts action comedy with comedian, Daily Show correspondent, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Ronny Chieng. The film is being written by Chieng and his Daily Show collaborator Sebastian DiNatale. It’s explained that the idea originated at a comedy roundtable led by Chieng and run by Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Picture Company and Sony, and Reitman is attached as an executive producer.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to Star in DreamWorks Animation's 'The Bad Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Awkwafina, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron of Netflix’s “GLOW” will lead the voice cast. Rounding out the call sheet are Craig Robinson (“The Office”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool”), Lilly Singh (“Bad Moms”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Richard Ayoade (“Paddington 2”).
Movies/Film

‘Vivo,’ Sony’s Animated Musical Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a Road Movie With a Big Heart and Ambitious Animation

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The multi-talented actor and writer behind Hamilton played a small role in In the Heights, the film adaptation of his Tony Award-winning musical. He’s making his feature directorial debut later this year with a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!. And he also wrote the original songs for Encanto, a new Disney animated musical coming out in November. But next up is Vivo, a new animated musical from Sony Pictures Animation which features original songs from Miranda and marks the first time he lends his voice to the lead character of an animated film.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Listen To Two Haunting Tracks From Han Zimmer's DUNE Soundtrack

Last week a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune was released and it blew a lot of fans away. It was such a great trailer and I couldn’t be more excited to watch this film! This movie is sure to be a stunning and awe-inspiring movie-going experience. At least that’s what I’m hoping for!
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Trailer: First Look At Netflix & Sony’s Animated Musical Adventure Pic Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled the trailer for Vivo, the anticipated animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, which premieres globally on August 6. The musical adventure pic—featuring original songs by Miranda—centers on his character Vivo, a one-of-kind kinkajou (or rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos).
MoviesNewsday

'Sing 2' movie trailer

Buster Moon and friends return, and this time, they must persuade Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock star, to join them for the opening of a new show. Expected Dec. 22, 2021. Voice actors include Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey and Bono.
TV & VideosAOL Corp

Adorable 'Vivo' trailer introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda as a music-loving bear

They say music is a universal language, and it connects the most unlikely duo in Netflix's upcoming Vivo. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices the titular rainforest animal, who is best friends with the music-loving human Andrés (Juan de Marcos). When a love from Andrés's past resurfaces (Gloria Estefan), it's up to Vivo and new friend Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) to use the universal languages of music and love to bring them together.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: Nicolas Cage Delivers a Perfect Performance in PIG

There were a good amount of films released in theaters this past weekend. Movies such as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Mark Wahlberg's Joe Bell, and Nicolas Cage’s Pig. I don’t know what you have and haven’t seen yet, but I have to suggest that you go out and see Pig when you get the chance! If you are trying to decide what movie you want to see in the near future, go see Pig!
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Great Trailer For Oscar Isaac's Upcoming Gambling Drama THE CARD COUNTER

Focus Features has released the first official trailer for director Paul Schrader's new film The Card Counter. The film has an impressive cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. The Card Counter looks like a great movie and the trailer gives us a little taste...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Oakes Fegley among new cast members for Spielberg film

Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman have joined the new film that is loosely based on legendary director Steven Spielberg's childhood. Oakes Fegley, Chloe East and Isabelle Kusman have joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's film that is loosely based on his childhood. The three young actors will play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy