Javier Bardem Set to Star in Sony Pictures' Movie Musical LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Indiana Jones and the Desperado: Production on the next Indiana Jones movie is already well under way, but the sequel is still adding major cast members. According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated actor Antonio Banderas, best known for his collaborations with Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Spy Kids) and Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory) is joining the fifth installment in an undisclosed role. Banderas played Zorro in two movies (executive produced by Steven Spielberg), so he’s a good fit for another franchise inspired by old film serials. He also co-starred with Indiana Jones 5 lead Harrison Ford in The Expendables 3.