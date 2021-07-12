Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Fed Chair Powell Charged With Convincing Congress This Week That Easy Policy Is Still Needed

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to Congress this week in an update on monetary policy. Part of his task will be selling the Fed's still-easy policies in the wake of a strong economy and surging inflation. Powell has vowed that the current stance will remain intact until "substantial further...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gdp#Fed Chair Powell#Republican#House#Bleakley Advisory Group#Capitol Hill#Pre Covid#The New York Fed#Fomc#Brown Advisory#The Powell Fed#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed's Powell downplays delta variant's threat to the economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infections, leading some companies and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery. But on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little...
BusinessPosted by
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve chair Powell gives policy update

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Watch Powell’s news conference live at 2:30 p.m. ET in the video player above. Wall Street will be looking...
U.S. PoliticsNBC New York

The Fed Edged Toward Reversing Its Easy Policies, But It May Move Slower Than Some Expect

The Federal Reserve acknowledged it is making some progress toward the economic improvement it wants to see before slowing down its bond buying. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also signaled the central bank wants to see more data, signaling to some in the markets that the Fed may now wait until November before it formally announces it is tapering the $120 billion a month in purchases.
U.S. PoliticsWNMT AM 650

Powell says Fed likely to taper asset purchases ‘at the same time’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will likely reduce its monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries simultaneously when it is time to pare back its support for the U.S. economy, though policymakers are debating whether to wind down the buying of MBS at a faster pace, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Fed says US economy showing progress but 'not fully recovered'

The US economic recovery is showing signs of progress, but the Federal Reserve said Wednesday it is not yet ready to end the easy money policies it implemented as the pandemic began last year. Widespread vaccinations have helped boost business activity and employment, though the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic "have shown improvement but have not fully recovered," the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced following its two-day meeting. The US central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to zero at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and implemented a massive bond-buying program aimed at providing liquidity to help the world's largest economy weather the damage. The FOMC cautioned that "risks to the economic outlook remain" and again pledged to keep those policies in place until it sees "substantial further progress" on its maximum employment and inflation targets.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yield curve flattens after Fed's Powell signals no rush to taper

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The yield curve on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) flattened on Thursday as short-dated JGB yields firmed and longer-term ones declined, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s views that signalled no hurry to taper monetary stimulus. Yields on two-, five- and 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis...
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed after Fed keeps easy monetary policies

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as investors sifted through the Federal Reserve's latest statement, while digesting earnings reports from big tech names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.59 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,930.93. The S&P 500 was down 0.82 point, or...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
BusinessThe Fiscal Times

Fed Says Economy Still Improving

The economy continues to strengthen but still has a way to go before hitting the Fed’s employment and inflation targets, Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday. “We’re not there,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “And we see ourselves as having some ground to cover to get there.”
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

J.P. Morgan economist says Powell won't last as Fed chair

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist for JPMorgan, predicts that Jerome Powell won't be in his position as Federal Reserve chair for a second term. He cites that Powell's monetary policy is popular, but his regulatory policy isn't popular with some progressive Democrats in Congress and in the White House.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-week lows as Fed's Powell maintains dovish rhetoric

(Adds comments from Fed's Powell and Evans, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the second day that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy. Powell delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery as he did on Wednesday, an indication he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “He continues to lean a bit more dovishly than what we saw after the June FOMC meeting via the dot plot,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That doesn’t mean that tapering still isn’t on track, and it doesn’t mean that we won’t see some shift in monetary policy in 2022 and 2023 in terms of the liftoff rate hike. Rather, that Powell has been pushing back on this notion that there’s some high degree of urgency to start normalizing rates this year,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Thursday to 1.297%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened five basis points to 107 basis points. The Fed surprised markets after its June meeting showed that U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs by that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases. Long-dated yields have fallen in the past few weeks and the yield curve has flattened as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventually Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. The market has been choppy at times, however, and market participants say that moves are being influenced by investors positioning for higher rates having to cover those positions when they move against them. “It’s showing us that perhaps positioning is still leaning heavily towards higher rates,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "There’s still I’d say, on balance, investors who are underweight their usual duration benchmarks, which is part of the explanation for the price action, which doesn’t really make much sense.” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also said on Thursday said he's still digesting what the recent leap in inflation means for the appropriate timing of interest rate increases, but signaled he still sees liftoff as years away. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the labor market gains traction, but worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for June on Friday. July 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2251 -0.004 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4328 -0.005 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.7752 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-56/256 1.0677 -0.039 10-year note 103-4/256 1.2972 -0.059 20-year bond 106-180/256 1.8448 -0.066 30-year bond 110-72/256 1.9206 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessNBC San Diego

Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wants a Stablecoin Crackdown: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos explains why The Fed wants tighter rules on certain cryptocurrencies. Plus, the average hourly wage worker can no longer afford a one-bedroom apartment as prices climb. An economic rebound, rising wages and declining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy