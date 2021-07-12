Plague Case Confirmed in La Plata County

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of the plague in La Plata County that led to a fatality. KSUT’s Sarah Flower has more. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in conjunction with San Juan Basin Public Health Department have confirmed that the cause of death of a 10 year old La Plata County resident was due to the plague. According to CDPHE, in the last 15 years, there have been 22 reported human cases of the plague in Colorado, nine of which were in La Plata County. CDPHE says humans usually get the plague after being bitten by a rodent flea that is carrying plague bacterium or by handling an animal infected with plague.