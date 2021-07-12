Cancel
Titanfall Team has 1-2 Members Working on DDoS Attacks, says Respawn

By Jack O'Dwyer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitanfall 2 only has "one to two" staff members working to fix its security concerns, according to Respawn Entertainment community coordinator Jason Garza. During a morning livestream on Monday, June 28, Garza answered a fan's plea for news concerning the ongoing situation with Titanfall 2. The game has been deemed "unplayable" by several community members after several large-scale DDoS attacks that essentially keep it in a permanent state of downtime. Out of what can only be described as frustrated desperation, the fan sought out Garza on his livestream following unsuccessful attempts at contact via Twitter.

