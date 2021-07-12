Cancel
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Former NFL player’s denim company opening Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley store

By Nick Falsone
 16 days ago
A denim company founded five years ago by a former NFL player is set to open a new store this summer at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township. All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. will be located in the retail space next to Evolve Salon & Spa in the popular lifestyle center. Known as AW Selvedge, the company specializes in “athletically built denim jeans using the latest selvedge fabric developments Japan has to offer,” according to a news release from The Promenade Shops.

Easton, PA
