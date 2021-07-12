At Delilah Las Vegas, You Can Have the Wild Night of Your Post-Pandemic Dreams

Celebrities tend to be associated with a singular claim to fame. Actors are incredibly good at crying on cue, so they're famous for acting. Musical artists are really good at belting out bops on key, so they get their notoriety for that. Those winning traits are why they're famous, but have you ever considered they are just like their fans. By that, I mean they too possess strange, unique, or even humorous talents and hobbies? Some of Hollywood's faves are blessed with little-known talents that are just as impressive as the ones you already know about. These celebrities with secret talents will absolutely blow your mind.