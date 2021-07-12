At Delilah Las Vegas, You Can Have the Wild Night of Your Post-Pandemic Dreams
“We are bringing back the era of discretion,” Brian Toll says from Delilah Las Vegas’s chef’s table. It’s a space enshrouded in gilded accents—House of Hackney Serpentis candelabras, a glittering crystal chandelier, a statue of a leaping stag—and, well, secrecy. The private room is what they dub “mafia-style,” meaning that it’s reachable by a private entrance far away from any public and prying eyes. No one can see who’s coming in, or out.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0